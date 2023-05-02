AHSEC Assam Board Revises Higher Secondary 1st, 2nd Year Syllabus, Check Details

The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) has revised the syllabus of higher secondary first and second-year students. The updated version of the syllabus is uploaded on the official website of AHSEC website, ahsec.assam.gov.in. “It is notified to all concerned Principals/Registrars of the institutions having H.S. Course under AHSEC that, the AHSEC has revised the syllabi of the following subjects (both HS. 1st & 2nd year) and same will be implemented from the Academic Session 2023-24," reads the official notice.

The council has revised the syllabus for the following subjects: Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics, Biology, Business Studies, Geography, Sociology, Economics, Accountancy, Psychology, Political Science, alternative English, Finance, and Anthropology. Students should be aware that only the second-year syllabuses for Alternative English, Finance, and Anthropology have been updated. For students in both years, the curriculum for the other 11 topics has been updated.

Meanwhile, the Assam Board conducted class 12th board examinations for the session 2022-2023. According to the latest updates, around 2.5 lakh students sat for the examinations this year. The exams were conducted between February 20 to March 20. Students are advised to follow these steps to check Assam Higher Secondary Educational Council HSSLC Result 2023.

ASSAM BOARD RESULTS 2023: HOW TO CHECK

Step 1: Visit Assam Higher Secondary Educational Council result official website — resultsassam.nic.in

Step 2: Click on Assam Higher Secondary Educational Council HSSLC Result 2023

Step 3: Fill in the roll number / application number and other required details

Step 4: Click on submit button

Step 5: Result to be displayed on the website

Step 6: Save this for future use

Assam Higher Secondary Educational Council (AHSEC) is responsible to conduct the Assam Board HSSLC examination. The board also facilitate SMS and telephone line so students with issues with internet access can also check their result.

In 2022, AHSEC issued the HS or class 12 board exam results on June 27 for exams that began on March 15 and ended on April 12, 2022. A total of 2,49,812 candidates took the exam in 2021, with 38,430 of them coming from the scientific stream, 1,91,855 from the arts stream, 18,443 from the commerce stream, and 1,081 from the vocational programme.

