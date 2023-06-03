AHSEC Assam 12th Result Anticipated Soon, Check Last Year Pass Percentage

The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) is ready to announce the Higher Secondary or Class 12 Result 2023 anytime soon. As per the reports, the result is likely to be declared by the first week of June. Once the results are declared, students who have appeared for the exam can access them by visiting the official website, ahsec.nic.in.

Last year, there was a notable deviation from the norm as the science stream showcased an exceptional performance, which is typically uncommon since traditionally the commerce stream has consistently recorded the highest pass percentage. In terms of overall pass percentages, the arts stream attained 83.48%, the commerce stream achieved 87.26%, and the science stream achieved an impressive 92.19%. Across all three streams, girls outperformed boys.

The Assam Board successfully administered the examinations for a total of 3,42,689 students across the state. The examinations were conducted between February 20, 2023, and March 20, 2023. Among the candidates who took the Assam HS Exam, the Arts stream had a participation of 2,72,529 students, the Science stream had 47,485 students, and the Commerce stream had 20,907 students.

AHSEC 12th Result 2023: How to check online

Proceed to the official website of the Assam Higher Secondary Education Council by visiting www.ahsec.assam.gov.in. Locate the “Results" tab on the main menu. Choose the appropriate tab and opt for “Assam HS 12th Result 2023" from the available selections. Fill in the necessary fields with your roll number and other required details. Click on the “Submit" button. Once the process is finalised, your Assam HS 12th Result 2023 will be showcased on the screen. You can download and print a copy of the result for your reference.

In case students are dissatisfied with their grades in the Assam High School Result 2023 and wish to have them reviewed, they have the option to request a re-evaluation of their answer sheets. To initiate the re-evaluation process, students are required to submit an online application along with the prescribed fee. If any revisions are made, the updated result will be published on the official website.