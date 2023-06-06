AHSEC Assam HS 12th Results 2023 Declared: 84.96% Pass in Science, Baksa District Tops in All Three Streams

Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) has announced HS or Class 12th final exam results 2023 today, June 6. Students can access their results for the science, commerce, and arts streams on the official websites resultsassam.nic.in and ahsec.assam.gov.in. The results are announced for over 3.2 lakh students who appeared for the exam.

This year, in science stream 84.96 per cent pass percentage is recorded. Meanwhile in arts stream 70.12 per cent pass percentage is recorded and in the commerce stream 79.57 per cent pass percentage is recorded. In vocational 85.91 per cent pass percentage is observed.

Baksa district has topped in all three streams. A total of 3,29,901 students appeared for the exam out of which 2,40,431 passed the exam.

This year boys’ overall pass percentage is recorded at 66.94 per cent, while girls have performed better with a pass percentage of 72.92 per cent.

Sankalpajit Saikia from Nagaon has topped the Class 12 Arts stream by scoring 490 marks. Nikhilesh Dutta, a non-institutional private candidate has topped the Science stream with 484 marks. Varsha Bothra and Sukanya Kumar has topped the Commerce stream, both of them have got 472 marks.

The examinations for the Assam Board were successfully conducted from February 20 to March 20, with a total of 3,42,689 students from across the state appearing for the exams. Among the participants, 2,72,529 students were from the Arts stream, 47,485 were from the Science stream, and 20,907 were from the Commerce stream.