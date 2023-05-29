AHSEC Assam HS Result 2023: Will Science Stream Outshine Commerce, Arts This Time too? Check Past Trends

The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) is expected to announce the results for the Assam board higher secondary or class 12 exams 2023 soon. After the results are declared, students who have appeared for the exams will be able to access and check their results on the official website, ahsec.nic.in.

Last year witnessed an exceptional performance by the science stream, which was uncommon as traditionally the commerce stream had recorded the highest pass percentage in pre-Covid years. AHSEC declared the Class 12 board results for 2022 on June 27 at 9 am. The arts stream achieved an overall pass percentage of 83.48%, commerce achieved 87.26%, and science achieved an impressive 92.19%. Girls outperformed boys in all three streams.

Also read| Maharashtra SSC Class 10th Result Soon, Check Pass Percentage Over the Years

Advertisement

On July 31, 2021, at 9 am, the results were announced for the class 12 board exams. A total of 2,49,812 students appeared for the exams, with 38,430 from the Science stream, 18,443 from the Commerce stream, 1,91,855 from the Arts stream, and 1,081 from the Vocational course. The evaluation process considered internals, assignments, and past year performances to assign marks. The overall passing percentage stood at an impressive 98.93%.

In 2020, commerce was the best stream with the highest pass percentage (88.18 per cent) for three consecutive years. AHSEC’s science stream scored the second spot with a pass percentage of 88.06 while in arts only 78.28 per cent of students could pass. Among all three streams, this year’s HS result has been the best in the past three years.

Despite consistently improving performance in the arts stream with pass percentages of 78.28% in 2020, 75.14% in 2019, and 74.68% in 2018, it still remains the lowest-performing stream this year. In the commerce stream, the pass percentage has shown a significant increase from 84.64% in 2018 to 87.59% in 2019 and further to 88.18% in 2020. Similarly, the science stream has witnessed a positive trend with pass percentages of 85.74% in 2018, 86.59% in 2019, and 88.06% in 2020.