AI Machine Introduced In Maharashtra Tribal Schools To Ensure Nutritious Meals

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is slowly entering human lives and revolutionising them. Who could have thought that artificial intelligence can also determine the nutritional level of foods served to the tribal students? Lately in Maharashtra, an AI-empowered machine installed at Todsa Ashram School of Etapalli aims to improve the nutritional level of tribal children of Gadchiroli. Within a fraction of a second, the machine determines the nutritional status of the food served.

The AI-based machine takes a photo of the student with her/his plate of food and without any human intervention, identifies the quality of the food. If installed across the country, it can be a game changer for India to improve its ranking in food security parameters. The initiative covers eight tribal schools in Maharashtra and is under Project Bhamragad.

Speaking with ANI, Shubham Gupta, Assistant Collector of Etapalli and Project Director of Integrated Tribal Development Project said, “Under project Bhamragad, there are eight govt schools. When I used to come to this all-girls Ashram School, I used to feel that they lack nutrition. When we had a preliminary BMI analysis, we found that 61 girls out of the 222 were malnourished. Meals are provided here thrice a day - breakfast, lunch, and dinner. The quantity of the food is up to the mark, and we also follow the menu. So, we wanted to ascertain the cause."

Since the establishment of the AI machine, the quality of the food is increased and children’s BMI has also improved said the project director. Describing further this initiative, Shubham Gupta with the help of an NGO deployed this AI machine in one of the government-aided schools and tried to implement improvement both in quantity and quality. The assistant collector said “We have installed it in one of the 8 Ashram Schools so far. The results are very positive. We installed it in September 2022. The quality of food has improved since then and children’s BMI has also improved."

