Trends :School Closure NewsNEST 2023 Result Tripura Board ResultNEET UG Answer KeyAssam 12th Result
Home » education-career » AI, Machine Learning Being Considered for Inclusion in College Curricula: Himachal CM Sukhu

AI, Machine Learning Being Considered for Inclusion in College Curricula: Himachal CM Sukhu

These schools will provide students with modern facilities for education, including smart classes and sports amenities. The government is also considering to set up model colleges in the state, the chief minister said

Advertisement

Published By: Sukanya Nandy

PTI

Last Updated: July 10, 2023, 12:18 IST

Himachal Pradesh, India

(Representative image)
(Representative image)

Courses including artificial intelligence and machine learning are being considered for inclusion in college curricula in Himachal Pradesh, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said on Sunday.

At a programme in Government College Hamirpur, he said the state government is introducing new technical courses in technical educational institutions to create better employment opportunities for the youth.

Stressing the need for a radical change in the educational system to enable the students to compete with those studying in the world class institutions, he said Rajiv Gandhi Government Model Day-Boarding Schools will be established in each assembly constituency in a phased manner.

He informed that land has been identified for the construction of these schools in Sujanpur, Bhoranj and Badsar assembly constituencies of Hamirpur district.

Advertisement

These schools will provide students with modern facilities for education, including smart classes and sports amenities. The government is also considering to set up model colleges in the state, the chief minister added.

top videos
  • Jawan Prevue: Plot & Character Details You Might Have Missed In Shah Rukh Khan's Film Teaser
  • OMG2 Teaser Out | Priyanka Never Backed Out Of Jee Le Zaraa? | Rashmika Follows Vicky's Footsteps
  • Rikkie Valerie Kollé Scripts History, Becomes First-Ever Transgender Woman To Win Miss Netherlands
  • Lee Pace & Laura Birn On Kubbra Sait-Nimrat Kaur's Roles On The Show, Foundation 2 & India-EXCLUSIVE
  • Barbie Vs Oppenheimer On July 21 Has Twitter In A Meltdown; Fans Remember Epic Bollywood Face-Offs

    • He inaugurated the new academic block at Himachal Pradesh Technical University (HPTU) Hamirpur, constructed at a cost of Rs 25 crore, and also laid the foundation stones for link road and staff colony worth Rs 7.28 crore.

    He also announced Rs 2 crore for the implementation of smart classrooms in Government College Hamirpur and said the state government is committed to enhance educational infrastructure and provide better opportunities for students in the state.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

    Follow us on

    About the Author

    Sukanya NandySukanya Nandy, Subeditor at News18.com, covers education and career. She has bee...Read More

    • Tags:
    first published: July 10, 2023, 12:13 IST
    last updated: July 10, 2023, 12:18 IST
    Read More
    Install
    App