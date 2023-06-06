Trends :NIRF Ranking 2023Tripura Board ResultNEET UG Answer KeyAssam 12th ResultJAC Class 8th Result
Home » education-career » AIADMK Urges Tamil Nadu School Education Department To Fill Up Teacher Vacancies

AIADMK Urges Tamil Nadu School Education Department To Fill Up Teacher Vacancies

Over 12,000 teaching positions are unfilled, according to the former CM, despite the fact that the state has thousands of trained teachers looking for jobs

Advertisement

Published By: Suramya Sunilraj

IANS

Last Updated: June 06, 2023, 14:23 IST

Chennai, India

Instead of 35-40 students in every class, 60 students are in a class due to the shortage of staff (Representative Image)
Instead of 35-40 students in every class, 60 students are in a class due to the shortage of staff (Representative Image)

AIADMK General Secretary K. Palaniswami on Monday urged the Tamil Nadu School Education Department to fill up teacher vacancies in the state at the earliest.

In a statement, the former Chief Minister said that over 12,000 teaching posts are vacant while there are lakhs of qualified teachers in the state waiting for a posting.

He said that many teacher organisations have stated that there were more than 1,000 headmaster posts vacant in Tamil Nadu’s secondary and higher secondary schools.

Palaniswami also said that instead of 35-40 students in every class, 60 students are in a class due to the shortage of staff, claiming that due to the higher student strength, teachers were not able to control classes properly and this was affecting the quality of teaching.

Advertisement
top videos
  • Adipurush Final Trailer: Prabhas, Kriti's Film Is High On Action, Low On VFX & We're At A Deadlock
  • Sara Ali Khan, Vicky Kaushal Celebrate Zara Hatke Zara Bachke Success With Media, Share Anecdotes
  • Bigg Boss OTT 2 To Stream From June 17, With Salman Khan As Host | Sooraj Pancholi To Participate?
  • Lust Stories 2 Teaser: Can Vijay Varma, Tamannaah Bhatia Outdo Kiara, Vicky's Chemistry From Part 1?
  • Bare Minimum Monday: The New Workplace Trend That Has Left Internet Divided | All You Need To Know

    • He questioned the status of a committee constituted by the DMK government to look into the huge number of students not appearing in the board exams. Around 50,000 students of Class 10 and Class 12 did not appear for the board examinations.

    He said that the DMK government should take immediate action to settle the issue of a large number of teacher vacancies in the state as parents were anxious about their children’s studies and future.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - IANS)

    Follow us on

    first published: June 06, 2023, 14:23 IST
    last updated: June 06, 2023, 14:23 IST
    Read More