AIAPGET 2023 Admit Card Released, Check How To Download

The National Testing Agency (NTA) released the All India AYUSH Postgraduate Entrance Test (AIAPGET) 2023 admit card on July 27. Candidates, who are appearing for the entrance test, can now download their admit cards from the official website of AIAPGET at aiapget.nic.in.

They will have to enter their application number and date of birth to access the admit card. The AIAPGET 2023 is scheduled to be conducted on July 31. The exam will be held in a computer-based test (CBT).

AIAPGET 2023 Admit Card: Steps to Download

Step 1: Log in to aiapget.nic.in, the official website of AIAPGET.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that states, ‘AIAPGET 2023 admit card.’

Step 3: Next, enter your login credentials like the application number, date of birth, and security pin, and submit.

Step 4: The AIAPGET admit card will be displayed on your window.

Step 5: Check all the details mentioned on the admit card and take a printout of the same for the exam day.

Step 6: Once you take the printout, make sure to paste a passport-size photograph on the given space on the admit card.

“Candidates are advised to regularly visit the NTA website ta.ac.in and aiapget.nta.nic.in for the latest updates regarding the examination. In case of any difficulty in downloading the Admit Card or discrepancy in the details contained in the Admit Card, candidates can contact the NTA Help Desk at 011-40759000 or write to NTA ataiapget@nta.ac.in," read the official notification.

Details mentioned on the AIAPGET 2023 admit card:

— Name of candidate

— Exam centre address

— Registration number

— Category

— Exam day guidelines

— Date of birth

— Photograph

— Signature

— Date and time of examination

— Details regarding the safety measure

It is important to note that the admit card is issued provisionally to the candidates, subject to the fulfillment of the eligibility conditions. The admit card will not be sent by post and must be downloaded from the appropriate source. Candidates must not tamper with or alter any information on the admit card.