AIAPGET 2023 Exam City Intimidation Slip Released at aiapget.nta.nic.in, How to Check

The National Testing Agency has recently issued the city intimidation slip for the All India Ayush Post Graduate Entrance Test (AIAPGET 2023). This exam is for those who have registered for postgraduate and doctoral courses in various disciplines of Ayurveda. To access the slip, candidates need to visit the official website of AIAPGET at aiapget.nta.nic.in and provide their AIAPGET 2023 application number and date of birth. The exam is set to be conducted on July 31, 2023, and will be in the form of a computer-based test (CBT).

Candidates should not confuse the city intimation slip with the AIAPGET 2023 admit card. The city intimation slip merely informs students of the city in which their exam centre will be located, whereas the admission card contains information such as the exam location, date, and time.

Advertisement

How to check the AIAPGET 2023 city intimation slip?

Step 1: Go to the AIAPGET 2023 official website–aiapget.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the AIAPGET 2023 city notification slip link.

Step 3: To log in, enter your AIAPGET 2023 application number and date of birth.

Step 4: The AIAPGET 2023 city notification slip will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Check the details and take a printout of it before logging out.

If the candidate faces any issue while downloading the city intimation slip or detects any mistake in the details, they can reach out to the National Testing Agency’s help desk at 011-40759000 or mail the query toaiapget@nta.ac.in.