AIAPGET 2023 Internship Completion Deadline Extended to October 31

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has extended the internship completion date for the All India Ayush Post Graduate Entrance Test (AIAPGET) 2023. The new deadline, set in response to a letter from the National Commission for Indian System of Medicine (NCISM), has been shifted from August 31 to October 31, 2023.

“In pursuance of the letter received from Secretary, National Commission for Indian System of Medicine (NCISM), New Delhi-110058 the date of the internship completion towards determination of Eligibility for appearing in AIAPGET 2023 has been extended from 31 August 2023 to 31 October 2023 by NCISM & NCH," read the official notice by NTA.

Also read| NEET UG 2023 Counselling Dates to be Released Soon, Check Documents Needed

Advertisement

The AIAPGET 2023 application process is underway and candidates can apply for the exam on the official website at aiapget.nta.nic.in. The online registration process will conclude on June 24 at 11:50 pm. Candidates who have already submitted their applications and fees can edit their forms from June 26 to June 28.

NTA AIAPGET 2023: Steps to Apply

Step 1: Go to NTA AIAPGET’s official website at aiapget.nta.ac.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the “AIAPGET 2023 Registration" link.

Step 3: Then register yourself and proceed with the AIAPGET application form.

Step 4: To complete the process, upload all the required documents and pay the fee. Finally, submit the form as asked.

Step 5: Keep a printout of the AIAPGET 2023 form for future reference.

NTA AIAPGET 2023: Application Fee