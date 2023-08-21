AIAPGET 2023 Results Declared at aiapget.nta.nic.in, How to Check Scorecards 

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the results of the All India AYUSH Post Graduate Entrance Test (AIAPGET). Candidates can now access their AIAPGET 2023 scorecards and results on the official website, aiapget.nta.nic.in. The AIAPGET examination is conducted for admissions to postgraduate programs in Ayurveda, Unani, Siddha, and Homeopathy.

On August 5, the National Testing Agency (NTA) released the answer key for AIAPGET 2023, along with the question paper and recorded responses of the candidates. Following this, candidates were given the opportunity until August 7 to raise any concerns or disagreements they had with the AIAPGET 2023 answer key. NTA reported that a total of 3,537 challenges to the answer key were submitted.

Advertisement

AIAPGET 2023 was conducted by National Testing Agency (NTA) for 38056 candidates applying for Homeopathy, Ayurveda, Siddha and Unani related courses. AIAPGET 2023 computer-based examination took place on July 31 and spanned a duration of 2 hours.

AIAPGET 2023 Result: How to Download Scorecard

Step No 1: Go to NTA AIAPGET 2023 official website -aiapget.nta.nic.in

Step No 2: Then on the designated AIAPGET result link

Step No 3: The AIAPGET 2023 result scorecard download window will be displayed.

Step No 4: Insert the information including the application number and date of birth in DD/MM/YYYY format.

Step No 5: Check and download the AIAPGET 2023 result.

Advertisement

Candidates for PG AYUSH programs will be admitted based on the AIAPGET 2023 results. Candidates who score higher than the AIAPGET 2023 cut-off can apply for state quota seats and all India (open/other states) seats for the MD, MS, and PG Diploma programs in the Ayurveda, Unani, Siddha, and Homeopathy system of medicine at all AYUSH colleges, universities, and institutions as well as deemed universities nationwide.

The AIAPGET is an important examination for students seeking admission to postgraduate courses in AYUSH (Ayurveda, Naturopathy and Yoga, Siddha, Unani and Homeopathy) fields.