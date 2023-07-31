AIAPGET 2023 Today, Check Exam-Day Guidelines

The All India Ayush Post Graduate Entrance Test 2023, also known as AIAPGET 2023, is the entrance examination conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) for admission to various PG courses. The AIAPGET 2023 is scheduled to take place today, July 31. This national-level entrance exam facilitates admission to various PG courses in Homeopathy, Unani, Siddha, and Ayurveda. The application forms were available for candidates to fill out at aiapget.nta.nic.in from May 25 to June 24. The exam will be conducted online by the NTA and will have a duration of 120 minutes. NTA has issued essential instructions and guidelines for the exam day.

AIAPGET 2023: Exam Day Guidelines

Candidates must be familiar with the following guidelines for the AIAPGET 2023 exam day:

1. The exam centre will open two hours before the scheduled exam time, and candidates must report by 8:00 AM for registration and frisking.

2. The registration desk will close 90 minutes before the exam begins, and no one will be allowed to enter the exam hall after 8:30 AM.

3. Carefully read and follow the instructions mentioned on the AIAPGET 2023 admit card.

4. Candidates should occupy their seats promptly when the examination starts to avoid missing any crucial instructions.

5. Changing the assigned room, hall, or seat without authorisation will be considered a violation of exam rules, leading to the cancellation of the candidate’s examination.

6. Verify that the question paper displayed on the computer matches the Subject Code mentioned on the admit card. If there is any discrepancy, inform the Invigilator immediately.

7. Leaving the exam hall before the completion of the entire exam duration is not permitted.

8. Security officials will conduct ID checks to ensure that only registered candidates are present at the test centre.

9. Familiarise yourself with the list of prohibited items on the AIAPGET 2023 exam day.