AIAPGET Final Answer Key 2023 Released at aiapget.nta.nic.in, How to Check

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has made available the final answer key for the All India AYUSH Post Graduate Entrance Test (AIAPGET) 2023 on August 23. The AIAPGET 2023, conducted by NTA on July 31, announced its result on August 19. The provisional answer key, initially issued on August 5, was open to objections until August 7. After a careful review of candidates’ raised objections by paying an amount of Rs 200 per challenged question, the final answer key has now been published.

Candidates who participated in the All India Ayush Post Graduate Entrance Test can now access the answer key through NTA’s official website, aiapget.nta.nic.in.

Candidates successfully passing AIAPGET 2023 will gain eligibility for admission to postgraduate programs in Ayurveda, Homeopathy, Siddha, and Unani courses. These programs are offered at AYUSH colleges under both All India Quota and state quota admissions.

AIAPGET 2023 Final Answer Key: How to check

Step 1: Go to aiapget.nta.nic.in, the official website.

Step 2: Navigate to the ‘Latest News’ section on the homepage.

Step 3: Click on the link labelled “AIAPGET 2023 - Answer Key."

Step 4: A PDF of the conclusive answer key will be presented on-screen.

Step 5: Download and take a printout for future use.

The AIAPGET was conducted across 170 centres within 95 cities. Out of the 3537 Answer Key Challenges received, 173 were unique. The final answer key was formulated by subject experts who considered the challenges raised against the provisional answer key. Notably, challenges will no longer be entertained for the final answer key.

The authority will make the AIAPGET result 2023 available online following the release of the final answer key. Soon after the results are announced, candidates will be able to get their mark sheets and rank certificates from the official website. There is no provision for rechecking, reevaluation, or re-totaling the results, and NTA has sole authority in the announcement of results.