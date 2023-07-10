AIBE 17 Cancels Results For Rajkot; Asks Candidates To Reappear Without Charges

The Bar Council of India (BCI) has issued a notification cancelling the AIBE 17 examination for four centres in Rajkot. Further they have asked only appeared candidates to retake exam without any charge. These candidates can now appear for AIBE 18 examination without any fees. It was reported that due to large number of unfair means the result is cancelled. In accordance with the official notification, the Bar Council Of India stated that, All India Bar Examination-XVII applicants who appeared in all 4 centers in Rajkot, Gujarat have their exam cancelled, and they are free to retake the exam at a later date as decided by the Bar Council Of India.

It should be emphasized, however, that this stipulation would not apply to applicants who missed the All India Bar Exam-XVII, which was held on February 5, 2023, at the four Rajkot locations. The council also provided the names and center codes of the four Rajkot centers that would be affected, including Tapasvi School (Centre Code-5401), Shri Labhubhai Trivedi Institute Of Engineering and Technology (Centre Code-5402), VVP Engineering College (Centre Code-5403), and Shri Atmiya Shishu Vidhya Mandir (Centre Code-5404), when it informed candidates that the AIBE 17 result for the Rajkot center would be canceled in 2023.