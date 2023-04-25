AIBE 17 (XVII) Result 2023 Likely To Be Out By This Week, How to Download

The Bar Council of India (BCI) is expected to release the results for the All India Bar Examination (AIBE) 17 by this week. The result is awaited by thousands of candidates who appeared for the exam at designated centres across India on February 5. While an official confirmation on the date is still awaited, BCI recently released a notice stating that the AIBE 17 result 2023 will be out very soon. Once announced, the results will be made available at allindiabarexamination.com or barcouncilofindia.org.

“We understand that you have been eagerly waiting for the exam results, and we would like to assure you that the results will be announced very soon. The evaluation process of the answer sheets is in the final stage," an official notice by BCI reads. The All India Bar Examination 17 result is probably to be declared by the end of April.

AIBE 17 Result 2023: How to Download

Step 1: Visit allindiabarexamination.com

Step 2: Click on the AIBE 17 Result link when available on the home page.

Step 3: On the new window, enter the user ID and password to log in.

Step 4: The AIBE 17 result will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Verify all the details and download the result.

Step 6: Save and download a hard copy of it for future use.

For general or unreserved category candidates, a minimum of 40 per cent is required to pass in the AIBE 2023 exam. Whereas candidates belonging to SC/ST category will have to score 35 per cent marks to clear the AIBE 17 exam.

The provisional answer key of AIBE 17 was released in February and the revised answer key was published on April 14. Following that the final answer key of AIBE 17 was released on April 19. Currently, the final answer key - that is used for results has been released by the Bar Council of India. Once the results are released, candidates can download them by using their roll number and date of birth. Students who appeared for the AIBE 17 exam will receive a notification about the result date and time on their email addresses.

