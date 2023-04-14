AIBE 17 (XVII) Revised Answer Key 2023 Released, Know Result Date and Time

The All India Bar Examination (AIBE) 17 (XVII) revised answer key was released by the Bar Council of India (BCI) on April 14. Candidates can download it from the official website of BCI at allindiabarexamination.com. This year, the AIBE 17 cut-off marks have been dropped, since two questions were removed. The AIBE 17 exam included 100 questions, but with the new change, the final results will be prepared by the council on the basis of the remaining 98 questions.

The provisional answer key for AIBE 17 was issued on February 13. Candidates were allowed to raise grievances against it till February 20. After analysing the objection raised by candidates, the council has now released the AIBE 17 revised answer key. The result will likely be released by April 17.

With the release of the revised answer key, BCI will soon publish the AIBE 17 result. Once it is declared, candidates can check it on the official website of BCI. The results will be issued in online mode. The Council will also release the qualifying status of all candidates.

“There are two questions that have been delete and now the result would be computed on the basis of the remaining 98 questions only and two questions answer key have been change, so please find the revised answer keys of all languages," the main website of the AIBE reads.

AIBE 17 (XVII) Answer Key: Check Steps to Download

Step 1: Go to AIBE’s official website at allindiabarexamination.com

Step 2: Click on the AIBE 17 revised answer key link available on the homepage.

Step 3: A PDF file showing the revised answer key will appear on the screen.

Step 4: Check and download the answer key. Calculate your scores.

Step 5: Take a printout of it for future reference.

The Bar Council of India conducted the AIBE 17 exam on February 5 in offline mode from 10 am to 1 pm. Applicants who will clear the All India Bar Examination will be eligible to practice law in India. It is to be noted that no separate scorecard will be provided to candidates, they will only be informed whether they have ‘Passed/Failed’ the exam.

