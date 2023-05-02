AIBE XVII Exam 2023: Application Process For Rechecking Of OMR Sheets To Begin On May 5, Check Details

The Bar Council on India (BCI) has released an important notice regarding the All India Bar Examination (AIBE) 17 results. The council has announced that the AIBE 17 applications for re-checking of Optical Mark Recognition (OMR) answer sheets will begin online on May 5 and go on until May 15 at allindiabarexamination.com.

“It is notified that application for re-checking of the OMR sheet will be accepted w.e.f. 05.05.2023 till 15.05.2023 for AIBE-XVII Exam. Thereafter, re-checking, updated results will be sent to the registered e-mail IDs of candidates," reads BCI’s official notice.

It is important to note that for re-checking the OMR sheets, candidates will have to pay an online fee of Rs 200. The council has further notified via a different notice that the second phase of the re-evaluation will open for the candidates who have not yet uploaded their enrolment certificate by May 15.

Advertisement

On April 28, BCI announced the AIBE 17 results. The result was declared on the basis of the remaining 98 questions instead of 100 questions. The provisional answer key for AIBE 17 was released in February. Later, a revised answer key for AIBE 17 was published on April 14. Following that on April 19, the final answer key was released on the main site.

AIBE XVII Result 2023: How to Check

Step 1: Visit allindiabarexamination.com.

Step 2: On the main site, search and click on the ‘AIBE 17’ result link.

Step 3: As the new window opens, enter the login credentials and log in.

Step 4: The AIBE XVII Result 2023 will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Check and download the result.

Step 6: Take a printout of it for future use.

Candidates who qualify the AIBE 17 exam are awarded a Certificate of Practice (CoP) by the Bar Council of India. This certificate allows aspirants to practice law in the country. The AIBE XVII exam was conducted on February 5 from 10 AM to 1 PM throughout the country. A total of 1,73,586 candidates had registered for the exam this year, out of which, 1,71,402 applicants appeared for the exam.

Advertisement

Read all the Latest Education News here