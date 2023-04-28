AIBE XVII Result 2023 Declared, Check Steps to Download

The Bar Council of India (BCI) has declared the All India Bar Examination (AIBE) 17 results soon. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check their results on barcouncilofindia.org and allindiabarexamination.com. The bar exam results have been released on the basis of the final answer key that was released on April 19. The council conducted the 17th edition of the All India Bar Examination on February 5 from 10 AM to 1 PM across the country.

Those who pass the All India Bar Examination will be awarded a Certificate of Practice (CoP) by the BCI. This certificate will allow eligible applicants to practice law in the country. This year, a total of 1,73,586 aspiring advocates had registered for the exam, out of which, about 1,71,402 aspirants had appeared for it.

Meanwhile, candidates who have written from Rajkot city, their results have been withheld till further notice due to report of mass usage of unfair means, reads the official notice.

AIBE 17 (XVII) Result 2023: Steps to Check

Step 1: Visit BCI’s official page at allindiabarexamination.com.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the AIBE 17 Result 2023 link.

Step 3: Then enter the user ID and password to log in.

Step 4: The BCI AIBE 17 Result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Check all the details mentioned on it and download.

Step 6: Save a hard copy.

Earlier this month, the provisional answer key for AIBE 17 was released. Candidates were allowed to raise objections, if any between February 13 and February 20 along with a proof and essential fee. After experts analysed the challenges, two questions have been removed from the AIBE 17 answer key and two questions have been altered. Only after this, the final answer key of the AIBE 17 was released. This year, the AIBE 17 result was announced on the basis of the remaining 98 questions.

