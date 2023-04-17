AIBE XVII Result 2023 Soon at allindiabarexamination.com, Check Date and Time Update

The All India Bar Examination, AIBE XVII result 2023 is likely to be released today, April 17. The AIBE 17 results will be made available on the official website — allindiabarexamination.com — by the Bar Council of India (BCI). AIBE 2023, the 17th edition of the All India Bar Examination, was held offline on February 5 from 10 AM to 1 PM.

On February 13, the tentative answer key for AIBE 17 was released, and candidates had until February 20 to file grievances regarding it. The AIBE 17 revised answer key was made available by the council on April 14 after it had examined applicants’ objections.

The AIBE 17 cut-off scores were lowered this year due to the elimination of two questions. With the new adjustments, the council prepared the final results based on the remaining 98 questions from the 100-question AIBE 17. Once the results are made available online, the council will additionally indicate each candidate’s qualifying status.

AIBE XVII Results 2023: Check steps to download

STEP: 1. To check their results, candidates should go to the official website, allindiabarexamination.com.

STEP: 2. Click on the AIBE 17 Result 2023 link on the homepage.

STEP: 3. Candidates will be directed to a different page where they must enter their roll number and provide information.

STEP: 4. The AIBE Result will be shown on the screen after the details have been submitted.

STEP: 5. Download the result and take a printout of it for future reference.

Those who pass the All India Bar Examination will be permitted to practise law in India. Candidates will not be given a separate scorecard, instead, they are going to be notified whether they have ‘Passed/Failed’ the exam. The AIBE, which is a prerequisite for receiving a certificate of practice, evaluates an advocate’s capacity to apply laws and practise in India. The AIBE is conducted in a number of languages, and the certificate that is granted is accepted all over India.

