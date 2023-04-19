AIBE XVII Result Date Expected Soon on allindiabarexamination.com, Check Latest Update

Bar Council of India (BCI) is going to announce the results of All India Bar Examination (AIBE XVII) 2023 soon. Once released, the AIBE 17 results will be made available on the official website— allindiabarexamination.com. AIBE 2023 was held offline on February 5 from 10 AM to 1 PM.

As per sources, the AIBE 17 result is expected to be announced by the end of April 2023 or in the first week of May 2023. The scorecard can be downloaded using the candidate’s roll number and date of birth.

On February 13, the tentative answer key for AIBE 17 was released, and candidates had until February 20 to file grievances regarding it. The AIBE 17 revised answer key was made available by the council on April 14 after it had examined applicants’ objections.

Advertisement

AIBE XVII RESULTS 2023: STEPS TO DOWNLOAD

STEP: 1. To check their results, candidates should go to the official website, allindiabarexamination.com.

STEP: 2. Click on the AIBE 17 Result 2023 link on the homepage.

STEP: 3. Candidates will be directed to a different page where they must enter their roll number and provide information.

STEP: 4. The AIBE Result will be shown on the screen after the details have been submitted.

STEP: 5. Download the result and take a printout of it for future reference.

The AIBE 17 cut-off scores were lowered this year due to the elimination of two questions. With the new adjustments, the council prepared the final results based on the remaining 98 questions from the 100-question AIBE 17. After dropping 2 questions, the cut-off of AIBE 17 will be 40 per cent of 98 marks for general category candidates, and 35 per cent of 98 marks for Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST) candidates.

Advertisement

Within a month of the result declaration and submission of the application by the qualified candidates, the certificate of practice (COP) will be granted by the state bar councils to the candidates. Those who pass the All India Bar Examination will be permitted to practise law in India.

Read all the Latest Education News here