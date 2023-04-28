AIBE XVII Result to Release Soon on allindiabarexamination.com

The Bar Council of India (BCI) is expected to declare the All India Bar Examination, AIBE 17 result 2023 by April 29. Candidates can access and download their results on allindiabarexamination.com and barcouncilofindia.org. The All India Bar Examination result 2023 will be declared on the basis of the final answer key uploaded on the website.

A Bar Council of India statement issued on April 20 assured the candidates that the AIBE 2023 result would be announced ‘very soon’ and the evaluation process of the answer key was in the final stage.

The 17th Edition of the All India Bar Examination, AIBE 2023 was conducted on February 5, 2023 across the country at various exam centres from 10 AM to 1 PM. BCI had earlier released the AIBE Final Answer Key. At first, the provisional answer key was released and objections were invited between February 13 and February 20, 2023.

Two questions have been deleted from the AIBE 17 answer key 2023 and the answer keys for another two questions have been changed after analysing the objection raised by candidates. The AIBE 17 result 2023 would be computed on the basis of the remaining 98 questions only.

AIBE XVII RESULT 2023: HOW TO CHECK

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Bar Council Of India- allindiabarexamination.com

Step 2: Select the AIBE 17 Result 2023 link on the home page.

Step 3: Enter your user ID and password to log in.

Step 4: The results will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Verify and download it.

Step 6: Download a hard copy for future reference.

Candidates can download their scorecards using their roll number and date of birth mentioned on the admit card. Law aspirants will receive a notification of the results on their respective email ids. Those who find any spelling mistakes can email the Bar Council of India, the examination body to get them fixed.

Candidates who clear the bar examination, would be awarded a Certificate of Practice (CoP) by the Bar Council of India. This certificate would allow candidates to practice law in India. A total of 1,73,586aAdvocates had registered for the All India Bar Exam. Out of this, around 1,71,402 candidates appeared for the AIBE 2023 Exam.

