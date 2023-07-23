AIBE XVIII Registration Likely To Start Next Month At allindiabarexamination.com, Check Details

The Bar Council of India (BCI) is anticipated to commence the online application process for the All India Bar Examination (AIBE) XVIII soon. According to reports, the AIBE XVIII application process is likely to commence next month. Candidates will be able to apply for the All India Bar Examination by visiting the official website at allindiabarexamination.com, once the registration window opens. This year, the AIBE 17 results were declared on April 28.

The AIBE 18 application process will comprise several stages - filling out the registration form, uploading mandatory documents, and payment of the fee. Candidates will also be able to select any three exam centres of their choice, during registration.

Reports also state that the BCI will release the AIBE 18 exam date 2023 soon. Once the registration process is complete, BCI will release the admit card as well as other important instructions for the candidates. Those who appear and pass the All India Bar Examination will be awarded a Certificate of Practice (CoP) by the Council. This certificate permits eligible candidates to practice law in India.

AIBE XVIII: Eligibility Criteria

The All India Bar Examination is open to applicants who have completed a three-year or five-year Bachelor of Legislative Law (LLB) degree. It is important to note that there is no age requirement for appearing in the AIBE exam. A candidate should be listed as an Advocate (Provisionally) with their respective State Bar Councils. Also, law graduates should have a valid enrollment certificate with them. It is mandatory for all law graduates to qualify for the AIBE exam within two years of enrollment at any of the state bar councils.

AIBE XVIII: Application Fee

Candidates from the General or OBC category have to pay an application fee of Rs 3,500. While those appearing under the SC/ST category need to pay Rs 2,500.

AIBE XVIII: Exam Details