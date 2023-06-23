AICTE QIP Admission 2023 Registration Begins at qip.aicte-india.org, How to Apply

The All India Council of Technical Education (AICTE) has started the registration process for Quality Improvement Programme (QIP) admission 2023 today. Faculty members who meet the eligibility criteria from AICTE-approved institutions can submit their applications for QIP admission 2023 through the official website- qip.aicte-india.org.

The last date to fill out the QIP admission application form is July 21, 2023. After the initial scrutiny, the principal coordinator and nodal QIP institute will forward the applications to the respective QIP institute on August 21.

“QIP Admission 2023-24 is going to open from 23 June 2023. Please start applying and check the calendar and manual in the navibar. The last Date is 21st July 2023," read a notice on the official website.

Polytechnic lecturers from AICTE-approved institutions are eligible to apply for both PhD and M.E./M.Tech courses. The faculty members of the Management and Architecture disciplines from AICTE-approved institutions are eligible for admission under the scheme for the academic year 2023-24.

QIP ADMISSION 2023: HOW TO APPLY IN OFFLINE MODE

Step 1: Visit AICTE’s official website at www.aicteindia.org/schemes/staff-development-schemes

Step 2: On the homepage, click and download the application form for setting up of new QIP Center.

Step 3: After downloading it, fill out the required information as asked.

Step 4: Check that every page of the application form has the signature and stamp of the Institute’s Head.

Step 5: Attach the essential documents (AICTE’s Approval Letter for 2019-20, NBA Accredited Approval Letter, and E-Payment Format (Proforma enclosed in Annexure A) along with the filled application form.

Step 6: Ensure all the information is correct. Send the application form along with the documents via a registered post/ speed post.