AICTE QIP Admission 2023 Registration Begins Tomorrow for PhD, ME, MTech

The All India Council of Technical Education (AICTE) will start the registration process for the Quality Improvement Programme (QIP) 2023 admissions tomorrow. Faculty members who meet the eligibility criteria from AICTE-approved institutions can submit their applications for QIP admission 2023 through the official website- qip.aicte-india.org. As per the schedule, candidates have until July 21 to complete their applications for QIP admission 2023.

“QIP Admission 2023-24 is going to open from 23 June 2023. Please start applying and check the calendar and manual in the navibar. The last Date is 21st July 2023," read a notice on the official website.

Polytechnic lecturers from AICTE-approved institutions are eligible to apply for both PhD & M.E./M.Tech courses. The faculty members of Management and Architecture discipline from AICTE-approved institutions are eligible for admission under the scheme for the academic year 2023-24.

Advertisement

QIP Admission 2023: How To Apply In Offline Mode

Step 1: Visit AICTE’s official website at https://www.aicteindia.org/schemes/staff-development-schemes

Step 2: On the homepage, click and download the application form for setting up of new QIP Center.

Step 3: After downloading it, fill out the required information as asked.

Step 4: Check that every page of the application form has the signature and stamp of the Institute’s Head.

Step 5: Attach the essential documents (AICTE’s Approval Letter for 2019-20, NBA Accredited Approval Letter, and E-Payment Format (Proforma enclosed in Annexure A) along with the filled application form.

Step 6: Ensure all the information is correct. Send the application form along with the documents via a registered post/ speed post.

Advertisement

Candidates must post their application form to Prof. Dileep N. Malkhede, Adviser RIFD All India Council for Technical Education, Nelson Madela Marg, Vasant Kunj, New Delhi - 110070.

QIP Admission 2023: Schedule

-Registration Begins: June 23

-Last date to submit forms: July 21

-National QIP Coordination Committee (NQCC) meeting: July 31

-Forwarding of applications to the respective QIP institute by Principal Coordinator, Nodal QIP institute after initial scrutiny: August 21

Advertisement

-Conduct of selection Test or Interview by the respective QlP institute: September 29.

-Preparation of result and finalisation of admission by NQCC: October 10