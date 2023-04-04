AICTE Releases Academic Calendar for 2023-24, Classes for Freshers to Begin From Sept 15

The All-India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) has released the academic calendar for 2023-24. The academic calendar is currently available on the official website of AICTE at aicte-india.org.

As per the new schedule, all admissions to the first-year undergraduate technical courses need to be completed by September 15. The deadline for lateral entry admission to second-year programmes for all newly admitted candidates has been set for September 15. The classes for first-year students of the technical programme should be started latest by September 15.

For technical institutes (that are not applicable to standalone PGDM or PGCM institutions) the deadline for granting approval or refusal by AICTE is June 10. While the final day for getting approval from AICTE after an appeal is June 30. The last date for granting affiliation by the university is July 31. Also, the deadline for cancellation of seats for technical programmes with a full refund of fees is September 11.

Advertisement

For institutions with Open and Distance Learning (ODL) and online programmes, the deadline for grant of approval will be according to the University Grants Commission (UGC) policy. Also, the last date for admission to online/ODL programmes will be as per the commission’s policy.

AICTE Academic Calendar 2023-24

-For Technical Institutions (Not applicable for Standalone PGDM / PGCM Institutions)

1. Last Date of Granting or Refusing Approval by AICTE: June 10

2. Final date of Granting approval after appeal: June 30

Advertisement

3. Last Date for Grant of Affiliation by University/Board: July 31

4. Last Date for Cancellation of Seats for Technical Courses with FULL Fee Refund: September 11

5. Last Date up to which First Year Students can be Admitted Against Vacancies: September 15

6. Last Date for Commencement of Classes for First Year Students of Technical Courses: September 15

7. Last Date for Lateral Entry Admission to Second Year Courses for Newly Admitted Students: September 15

Advertisement

- For Standalone PGDM / PGCM Institutions

1. Last Date of Granting or Refusing Approval by AICTE to Standalone PGDM / PGCM institutions: June 10

2. Final date of Granting approval after appeal: June 30

3. Last Date for Cancellation of Admission for Courses in PCDM / PGCM

4. Institutions including FULL Fee Refund: September 11

5. Last Date for Admission to courses in PGDM / PGCM Institutions: September 15

Advertisement

-Institutions with ODL / Online Programme(s) / Course(s) (As per UGC Policy)

1. Last Date for Grant of Approval to Institutions Offering ODL/Online Course(s)

2. Last Date for Admission to Courses in Open and Distance As per UGC Policy Learning / Online Learning Mode (First Session)

3. Last Date for Admission to Courses in Open and Distance Learning / Online Learning Mode (Second Session).

Stakeholders are advised to refer to AICTE’s official schedule for detailed information.

Read all the Latest Education News here