AIIMS INI CET 2023 Open Round Registration Begins Today at aiimsexams.ac.in

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi is set to start the registration and choice-filling process for the Institute of National Importance Combined Entrance Test (INI CET) today, July 24. Candidates can register and fill out their choices for the open round of online seat allocation from 5 pm today till July 27 through the official website at aiimsexams.ac.in.

Those who have appeared in the INI CET postgraduate for July 2023 session held on May 7 and obtained the required percentile can participate in the open round of seat allocation. “Please do not wait till the last minute and complete all formalities by 27.07.2023 by 5:00 pm," read the official notification.

AIIMS INI CET 2023 Open Round: Steps to Register

Advertisement

Step 1: Go to the official website at aiimsexams.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the candidate portal and log in using the registration number, Registration Code (RUC), password, and captcha code.

Step 3: Key in your personal, INI-CET exam, internship, academic, NMC/SMC registration, contact, and other necessary information.

Step 4: Verify all the details before submitting.

Once the process is done, the INI CET counselling 2023 details will be sent to the registered contact details.

SCHEDULE OF OPEN ROUND OF SEAT ALLOCATION

Tentative vacancy in different subject/speciality after allotment in 2nd round of online seat Allocation: July 24 by 5 pm.

Online Registration and Exercising of Choices (Institute and subject/speciality) for

Open Round of Seat Allocation: July 24 to July 27.

Announcement of seat allocation of Open Round: August 11.

Online Acceptance of allocated seat: August 12 to August 17.