AIIMS INI CET 2023 Registration Begins For July Session, How to Apply

The registration process for the Institute of National Importance Combined Entrance Test (INI CET) July 2023 session has begun. The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi has started the application process at the official website at aiimsexams.ac.in. The institute will conduct the exam on Sunday, May 7. The results are scheduled to release on Saturday, May 13.

All applicants who had applied earlier and whose basic registration has been accepted need not complete their registration and basic information again. They will have to undertake the second part of the application only after the generation of the unique code. The exam is held for 180 minutes consisting of 200 Multiple-choice questions or MCQs in the computer-based mode.

AIIMS INI CET 2023 July Session: Documents required to apply

— Valid Photo ID

— Scanned/digital image of recent colour size photograph with white background

— Image of signature

— Image of Left thumb impression

— Category Certificate (if applicable)

— PWBD (Persons With Benchmark Disability) Certificate (if applicable)

AIIMS INI CET 2023 July Session: How to apply

Step 1: Go to the AIIMS INICET official website

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the “Basic Registration for Post Graduate (PG) courses-July 2023′ link

Step 3: Click on new registration

Step 4: Fill in the form, upload the required documents

Step 5: Save and download the acknowledgment form for further use

AIIMS INI CET 2023 July Session: Application fees

General and OBC category candidates will have to pay Rs 4000 while those belonging to SC, ST, and EWS will have to pay Rs 3200.

The Combined Entrance Test is held for students seeking admission to postgraduate programmes such as MD, MS, MCh (6 years), DM (6 years), and MDS at AIIMS, New Delhi, Bhubaneswar, Bhopal, Bibinagar, Bathinda, Patna, Raipur, Jodhpur, Nagpur, Rishikesh, JIPMER Puducherry, NIMHANS Bengaluru, PGIMER Chandigarh and other institutes of national importance. Furthermore, the INI CET postgraduate (PG) January session 2024 exam will be held on November 5, this year. As per the schedule, the January 2024 session result will release on November 11.

