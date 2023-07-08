AIIMS INI-CET Counselling: Round 2 Seat Allocation List Released on aiimsexams.ac.in

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi has released the round two seat allocation list for the Institute of National Importance Combined Entrance Test (INI-CET) July 2023 session for admission to the MD, MS, MCh, DM, and MDS programmes. Candidates can check the list at the official website— aiimsexams.ac.in.

“The candidate will have to go to the allocated Institute by 5.00 PM on Wednesday, the 12th July 2023 with the Offer Letter (downloaded from the MyPage after login at www.aiimsexams.ac.in) and report in person to the allotted Institute for depositing original certificates OR submit self-attested photocopies of certificates with a Demand Draft (DD) of Rs. 3 Lakhs only (Rupees Three Lakhs only) in the name of the “AIIMS MAIN GRANT ACCOUNT" payable at SBI Ansari Nagar, New Delhi. The DD will be refunded/returned when all original certificates have been deposited within five days" reads the official notification.

All the candidates who have been allocated a seat have to visit the website and accept the allotted seat by 5 pm, July 12. The offer letter can be downloaded from the MyPage after logging in at — aiimsexams.ac.in.

AIIMS INI-CET Counselling Seat Allocation List: How to Check

Step 1: Visit the official website— aiimsexams.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the round 2 seat allocation list given on the homepage

Step 3: Check for your name, roll number, and rank

Step 4: Download it for future reference