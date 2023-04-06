AIIMS INI-CET July 2023 Registration Deadline Extended Till April 7, Apply at aiimsexams.ac.in

All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has extended the basic registration dates for IN-CET July 2023 exams. Now the last date to register for the exams is April 7. Interested candidates can apply from the official website of AIIMS - aiimsexams.ac.in. A notice regarding the same is available on the website.

Candidates should note that no further registration opportunities for IN-CET 2023 will be provided after Friday. IN-CET 2023 is scheduled to be held on May 7.

AIIMS INI-CET 2023: How to Apply

Step 1: Visit the official website of AIIMS - aiimsexams.ac.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link for INI-CET July 2023.

Step 3: Register yourself by filling in your basic details. You will receive a registered email id.

Step 4: Log in to the application portal for the exam.

Step 5: Fill in the required details.

Step 6: Upload the required documents.

Step 7: Pay the application fee.

Step 8: Download, save, and print the application form for further use.

The applicants should ensure that they fulfill all the eligibility criteria for admission before applying for the exams.

The admit card for the INI-CET July 2023 will be available on the AIIMS official website only. It is expected to be issued on May 1. The candidate can download the hall ticket when available by using their registration ID, password, and exam unique code (EUC).

The examination will be conducted in the online computer-based test (CBT) mode. The duration of the exam is 3 hours. The test will contain a total number of 200 MCQ-based questions. Every question will be of one mark. A negative marking of 0.33 marks will be deducted from the total for each wrong answer.

In case, more than one candidate secures equal marks in the examination, then it will be resolved on the basis of lower negative marking and the older age of the candidate.

The Combined Entrance Test is held for applicants to postgraduate programmes like MD, MS, MCh (6 years), DM (6 years), and MDS at AIIMS, New Delhi, Bhubaneswar, Bhopal, and other nationally recognised institutions

