Home » education-career » AIIMS INI SS Counselling Round 2 Result to be Declared Today

AIIMS INI SS Counselling Round 2 Result to be Declared Today

The counselling round 2 result will be available on the official website at aiimsexams.ac.in. It will specify the institute and programme allocated to selected candidates

Published By: Sukanya Nandy

Trending Desk

Last Updated: July 11, 2023, 11:49 IST

New Delhi, India

According to the schedule, the INI SS round 2 reporting will conclude on July 19 (Representative image)
The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) will release the counselling round 2 result for the Institute of National Importance Super-Specialty (INI SS) today, July 11. The counselling round 2 result will be available on the official website at aiimsexams.ac.in. The INI SS counselling round 2 result will specify the institute and programme allocated to selected candidates based on their preferences as well as rank in the entrance exam.

Candidates whose names are mentioned on the seat allocation list/result of round 2 are advised to complete their reporting process from tomorrow, July 12. According to the schedule, the INI SS round 2 reporting will conclude on July 19.

INI SS Counselling 2023: Important Dates

INI SS 2023 round-2 counselling result: July 11.

INI SS 2023 round-2 counselling reporting: July 12 to July 19.

INI SS 2023 round-3 counselling result: July 25.

INI SS 2023 round-3 reporting: July 26 to July 31.

The counselling process for INI SS 2023 started with the release of the merit list, which was followed by round 1 of the seat allocation list. The seat allocation process involves three rounds – round 1, 2 and 3. During the seat allocation process, students must select one of the following options:

Option 1: Accept the assigned Institute and decline the upcoming rounds of INI SS 2023 counselling.

Option 2: Accept the assigned Institute and go to the next phase of counselling.

AIIMS INI SS Counselling Round 2 Result: How To Download

Step 1: Visit the official website of AIIMS at aiimsexams.ac.in.

Step 2: Go to the INI SS Counselling 2023 section and click on the ‘Round 2 Result’ link.

Step 3: On the new window, enter the login credentials such as registration number and password. Then click on submit.

Step 4: The Round 2 Result will appear on the screen. Candidates must check their allocated institute and course offered.

    • It is advisable to download the round 2 result for further admission process. It is important to note that the seat allocation list is final and cannot be changed after the counselling result is declared. Those who have been allocated a seat in Round 2 must complete their admission formalities within the given timeframe to secure their admission.

    AIIMS administers the Institute of National Importance Super-Specialty Entrance Test for candidates seeking admission to Post-Doctoral programmes, DM/MCh/MD-Hospital Administration at 11 institutes across the country including eight AIIMS.

    first published: July 11, 2023, 11:49 IST
    last updated: July 11, 2023, 11:49 IST
