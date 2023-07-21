AIIMS Jodhpur To Indian Coast Guard, Over 1,000 Vacancies Announced; Details Inside

Over 1,000 job offers have been announced by many renowned institutions in the country. Some of these institutes include All India Institute of Medical Science, Jodhpur, Indian Security Press Nashik, Assam Rifles, RBI, ISRO, AIIMS Nagpur, Chandigarh Police and Indian Coast Guard, among others. Let us take a look at the vacancies in some of these organisations:

AIIMS, Jodhpur

AIIMS Jodhpur has initiated direct recruitment for multiple positions under Group C and Group D categories. A total of 303 vacancies have been announced, covering 25 different posts. Among these, the highest number of vacancies, 106 in total, are for the position of hospital attendant. For further details, visit the official website https://www.aiimsjodhpur.edu.in.

Indian Security Press, Nashik

Nashik’s Indian Security Press has released 108 vacancies for various posts, including 1 welfare officer and 81 junior technician positions. Some of the vacancies include posts in technical, control, studio, store, CDS, turner, welder, fitter, electrical and electric trade departments. The application deadline is July 31.

Assam Rifles

Assam Rifles has 81 vacancies for Rifleman and Riflewoman posts under the sports quota. Eligible sportspersons in disciplines like football, athletics, rowing, pencak silat, cross country, archery, boxing, sepak takro and badminton can apply for the Assam Rifles Recruitment Rally 2023. The last date to apply is July 30 and the tentative rally date is August 7.

Sant Logowal Institute of Engineering & Technology

Sant Logowal Institute of Engineering & Technology has announced a total of 72 vacancies for the positions of professor, associate professor and assistant professor. The online application link has been active since June 25. Applicants must submit the applications before August 8.

AIIMS, Nagpur

AIIMS Nagpur is inviting applications for various positions, including associate professor, medical social worker, technical assistant, junior administrative assistant, cashier, lab technician, lab attendant, stenographer and hospital assistant. A total of 54 vacancies are available. For more information, visit www.aiimsnagpur.edu.in.

Ali Yavar Jung National Institute of Speech and Hearing

Ali Yavar Jung National Institute of Speech and Hearing in Noida, Uttar Pradesh is inviting applications for 33 vacancies for 19 diverse posts, such as director, assistant professor, lecturer and administrative.

AIIMS, Bhubaneswar

AIIMS Bhubaneswar has announced 24 vacancies for different posts. For more details, visit the official website www.aiimsbhubaneswar.nic.in.