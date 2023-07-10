AIIMS NExT 2023 Registration Closes Today at next.aiimsexams.ac.in

The window for registering for the AIIMS Mock National Exit Test (NexT) 2023 will close today, July 10, at 5 PM. Students enrolled in the final year of MBBS programmes at medical colleges across the nation can register for the mock exam at next.aiimsexams.ac.in, the AIIMS’ official website. AIIMS has been entrusted with conducting the NexT on behalf of the National Medical Commission (NMC). The purpose of the mock test scheduled on July 28 is to get students comfortable with the software interface, computer-based test, and overall testing centre rules and regulations.

On July 13, candidates may determine the final status of the registration procedure, and the exam’s unique code will be created exclusively for them until July 14. Candidates have until July 21 to submit a certificate for scribe or compensatory time, if applicable to them. The NeXT 2023 hall tickets will be issued on July 21 as per the given schedule.

NExT Mock Test 2023: Steps To Register

Step 1: Navigate to next.aiimsexams.ac.in, the official website of AIIMS Delhi

Step 2: Look for the ‘Important Announcement’ tab then select the ‘Mock/Practice Test of National Exit Test (NExT)’ link.

Step 3: A new window will appear, Fill in your log in credentials such as your Registration ID and Examination Code (EUC).

Step 4: Fill out the NExT Mock Test 2023 application form and pay the exam fee.

Step 5: Submit the NExT Mock Test 2023 application form to complete the registration process it as asked.