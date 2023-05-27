AIIMS NORCET 2023 Admit Card Released, Know How to Download

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, has issued the admit card for the Nursing Officer Recruitment Common Eligibility Test (NORCET) 2023 exam. Candidates preparing for the nursing exam can download their admit cards from the official website at aiimsexams.ac.in. The NORCET 2023 hall tickets can be accessed by entering the candidate ID, password, and captcha code, on the candidate login window.

According to the official schedule, the AIIMS NORCET 2023 exam will be held on June 3. The computer-based test is conducted for the post of Nursing Officer (Staff Nurse-Grade-II) - Group ‘B’ at various hospitals on direct recruitment basis. The merit list of the qualified applicants will be prepared based on their performance in the CBT.

AIIMS NORCET Admit Card 2023: How to Download

Step 1: Go to the official website of AIIMS NORCET at norcet4.aiimsexams.ac.in.

Step 2: To access the admit card, login using candidate ID and password.

Step 3: Then click on the NORCET admit card link.

Step 4: The AIIMS NORCET 2023 hall ticket will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Check all the details mentioned on the admit card and download it.

Step 6: Keep a printout of the hall ticket.

The Nursing Officer Recruitment Common Eligibility Test will be for a duration of three hours. There will be a total of 200 Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) for 200 marks. About 180 MCQs questions will be related to the subject while the other 20 will be related to General Knowledge and Aptitude. Candidates appearing should keep in mind that a negative marking of 1/3 marks will be deducted for a wrong answer.

The qualifying marks in AIIMS NORCET recruitment exam will be 50 per cent for unreserved category/economically weaker section (UR/EWS) candidates, 45 per cent for Other Backward Classes (OBC) applicants and 40 percent for Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST) aspirants.

Candidates from 18 to 30 years can apply for the AIIMS NORCET 2023 exam. They must hold a BSc Nursing degree from Indian Nursing Council (INC) or should have a Diploma certificate in General Nursing Midwifery from an INC.