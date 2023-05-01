AIIMS Patna Recruitment 2023: Notification Released For Over 600 Posts, Salary up to Rs 2,08,700

All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Patna has released applications for non-teaching posts, including more than 600 vacancies for the non-faculty, groups A, B & C posts. The notification of this recruitment was issued on April 26, 2023. The eligible candidates can apply from the official website of AIIMS, Patna–aiimspatna.edu.in.

As per the notification released by the institute, the application portal will remain open for 30 days from the release date of the notification. Group A category consists of 11 vacancies while the group B and C category consists of 265 and 382 vacant posts respectively.

AIIMS Patna Recruitment 2023: Eligibility Criteria

Advertisement

The applicants’ minimum age for group A category posts is 21 and the maximum is 50 years. For Category B & C posts, the minimum age is 18 and the maximum age is 45 and 35 respectively.

AIIMS Patna Recruitment 2023: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website of AIIMS, Patna: aiimspatna.edu.in

Step 2: Click on the link for AIIMS Patna Recruitment 2023 link, on the homepage. When available

Step 3: Submit the relevant details to fill out the application form.

Step 4: Upload the necessary documents.

Step 5: Preview your details

Step 6: Pay the application fee

Step 7: Click on submit button

Step 8: Download and save the application form for future use.

AIIMS Patna Recruitment 2023: Application Fees

Advertisement

The application fee for the unreserved (UR) and OBC candidates will be Rs 3,000 while the reserved candidates have to pay Rs 2,400.

Also read| BPSC 68th Mains 2023 Exam Admit Card Released, Steps to Download

Advertisement

AIIMS Patna Recruitment 2023: Selection Process

Admit Cards will be released on the official website of the institute only and the selection will be conducted through a Computer based online test (CBT).

AIIMS Patna Recruitment 2023: Salary

The basic salary for the Group A category will be Rs 67,700 to Rs 2,08,700 which will vary according to the posts. For Group B, salary pay will be Rs 44,900 to Rs 1,42,400 while for Group C category, the pay will be Rs 29,200 to Rs 92,300.

Read all the Latest Education News here