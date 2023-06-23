AIIMS Raipur Announces 107 Senior Resident Vacancies; All You Need To Know

The All Indian Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Raipur has announced 107 vacancies for senior resident posts. Interested candidates can apply on the official website. The last date for applications is July 10, 2023. The applicant must have a post-graduate medical degree like an MD, MS, DNB, or diploma from a recognised university or institute.

It is suggested to check the official website before applying.

Salary:

Senior Resident (Non-Academic): INR 67,700, along with allowances applicable.

Age criteria:

Advertisement

Candidates must be 45 years old. Relaxation is only for reserved candidates.

Application fee:

Applicants from GEN/OBC/EWS: INR 1000

Female candidates, SC/ST, PwBD, and ex-servicemen are free.

Selection Process:

Computer-based exam (100 marks).

Skill test (if applicable)

Verification of documents

Followed by a medical examination.

Download a PDF with detailed information:

Visit the official website.

Click on the announcement section.

Select the link mentioning the notification regarding the senior resident post.

The PDF will pop up.

Download the PDF and save it for future reference.

Apply:

Visit the official website, https://www.aiimsraipur.edu.in, and check the detailed information.