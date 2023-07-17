Trends :Delhi SchoolsCUET UGAP RGUKT IIIT ResultNEET UG Answer KeyAssam 12th Result
AIIMS Raipur Recruitment 2023: Applications Invited For 358 Non-faculty Posts

Of the 358 vacancies, the maximum is for the post of Senior Nursing Officer at 126.

Curated By: Education and Careers Desk

Local News Desk

Last Updated: July 17, 2023, 15:45 IST

Delhi, India

The application deadline is July 31.

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Raipur is inviting applications to fill 358 non-faculty positions. The application deadline, which was July 19 earlier, has been extended to July 31. Interested and eligible applicants must visit the official website aiimsraipur.edu.in to get more details. Some of the important details regarding the AIIMS Raipur Recruitment 2023 are enlisted below:

Vacancy:

Tutor/ Clinical Instructor: 12

Senior Nursing Officer: 126

Senior Hindi Officer: 1

Dietician: 10

Librarian Grade III: 4

Occupational Therapist: 2

Technical Officer: 3

Pharmacist Grade II: 27

Scale Steno (Hindi): 1

Dispensing Attendants: 4

Electrician: 6

Dissection Hall Attendants: 8

Mechanic (AC&R): 6

Store Keeper-cum-Clerk: 85

Wireman: 20

Hospital Attendant Gr. III: 30

Application fee:

For general candidates- Rs 1,000

For SC/ST/PWD/Women and ex-servicemen - Rs 100

Education Qualification:

Applicants must have a 10th, 12th, or Bachelor’s degree from a recognised university to apply for the specific posts.

Age Limit:

The age on the basis of various different posts varies from 21 years to 35 years.

Selection Process:

For group A posts: Based on overall performance in Computer Based Test (CBT) and interview.

For group B and C posts: Based on the performance in CBT in the order of merit subject qualifying the ‘Skill Test’.

Shortlisted candidates need to submit their original documents for verification. The date and details of the document verification will be notified on the official website where the final list will also be published.

Application Process:

Visit the official website, aiimsraipur.edu.in.

Click on the Vacancy tab, non-faculty post

Fill out the application form

Upload the required documents

Process the application fees and submit the form

    • Download and take a printout for future reference

    AIIMS Raipur was founded in 2012. It is a public university as well as a medical research facility. It provides over 44 courses in 36 streams, including UG, PG, Diploma, and PhD programs in medicine, paramedicine and AYUSH courses.

