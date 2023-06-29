The All India Institute Of Medical Science is charged with the responsibility to conduct NExT examination for the final year MBBS students. The registration for the examination has started from yesterday, final year MBBS students can apply on the official website, next.aiimsexams.ac.in. The NExT exam will be conducted in two phases- one in May and another in November. Students who were admitted in the year 2019 will be the first batch.

The NExT exam will be conducted in two stages, with step 1 concentrating on theory exams and NExT Step 2 focusing on practical, oral, and clinical assessments. The NExT step 1 exam will have six subject papers with respective weightage in items and time allocation. The six papers will be held in five days with one day gap. Out of these, three papers will be of a duration of three hours and the other three papers will be of a duration of 1.5 hours.