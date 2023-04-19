Trends :Karnataka 2nd PUC ResultKerala SSLC ResultUP Board ResultNEET UG RegistrationUGC NET Result 2023
Air India Announces Job Opening For 495 Vacancies; All You Need To Know

Air India Air Transport Services Limited (AIASL) has announced job openings for Apprentice, Junior Customer Service Executive, Customer Service Executive, and other positions.

Last Updated: April 19, 2023, 14:47 IST

Delhi, India

The walk-in interviews are scheduled from April 17 to April 20.
Air India is a well-known and respected brand in the aviation industry and it provides a variety of employment opportunities for people with different skill sets. Many people may be attracted to working for Air India because of the prestige associated with the company, the opportunities for travel and exploration, and the chance to work with a diverse group of people.

Air India Air Transport Services Limited (AIATSL) has announced job openings for Apprentice, Junior Customer Service Executive, Customer Service Executive, and other positions. A total of 495 vacancies are available for these roles in the Air India AIATSL Recruitment 2023. Interested candidates can review the provided details and submit their applications for the walk-in interviews through AITSL’s official website at aiasl.in. The recruitment process includes an interview and document verification for shortlisted candidates, and it is conducted on a contractual basis for a specific duration of time.

Important dates for Air India AIATSL Recruitment

Interested candidates fulfilling the eligibility criteria can participate in the scheduled walk-in interviews from April 17 to April 20, 2023. However, before applying for the vacancies, candidates are advised to read the notification carefully and ensure that they fulfil all the required qualifications.

Candidates are required to report on time at the walk-in interviews to avoid any inconvenience. It should be noted that candidates need to report at the HRD Department Office, AI Unity Complex, Pallavaram Cantonment, Chennai-600043.

first published: April 19, 2023, 14:47 IST
last updated: April 19, 2023, 14:47 IST
