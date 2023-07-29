Trends :TN 10th Re Exam ResultSchool ClosureUGC NET ResultNEET UG Answer KeyAssam 12th Result
PM Modi LIVE: 'India's Low Cost Education Model A Hit' Claims PM Modi

Akhil Bhartiya Shiksha Samagam 2023 Live: PM Modi said that earlier such an event was held in Rudraksh Auditorium of Kashi but this time, this Samagam is happening in newly constructed Bharat Mandapam of Delhi.

PM Narendra Modi to Inaugurates Akhil Bhartiya Shiksha Samagam latest news

Curated By: Sheen Kachroo

News18.com

Last Updated: July 29, 2023, 11:56 IST

New Delhi, India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has reached at Pragati Maidan to speak and interact with nation. At first, PM Modi interacted with students who placed their exhibition. The program is started with the presence of PM Modi at the function. This year the Samagan has coincided with the introduction of National Education Policy 2020. This is the second Samagan hosted by PM Modi. The Samagan is a two day event and is organised by the Ministry of Education and the Ministry of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship. The event is also graced by Union Minister for Education Shri Dharmendra Pradhan along with other dignitaries.

Jul 29, 2023 11:56 IST

PM Modi LIVE: PM completes his speech and has departed from the venue

Jul 29, 2023 11:55 IST

PM Modi LIVE: PM Modi said, 'everything from traditional knowledge system to future technology in National Education' Policy

Jul 29, 2023 11:52 IST

PM Modi LIVE: Appreciates NEP 2020

PM Modi said, “When we announced the National Education Policy 3 years ago, we had a huge task but the commitment and dedication shown by all of you in implementing the NEP and to accept new ideas and experiments The courage shown is really overwhelming and creates new confidence."

Jul 29, 2023 11:50 IST

PM Modi LIVE: India's low cost education model will be a hit claims Modi

Jul 29, 2023 11:46 IST

PM Modi LIVE: Intellectuals, educationists and teachers took the National Education Policy as a mission remarks Modi

Jul 29, 2023 11:45 IST

PM Modi LIVE: Judging students on the basis of mother tongue rather than talent is a gross injustice to them says Modi

Jul 29, 2023 11:43 IST

PM Modi LIVE: PM Modi said that earlier such an event was held in Rudraksh Auditorium of Kashi. This time this Samagam is happening in newly constructed Bharat Mandapam of Delhi and it is a matter of happiness.

Jul 29, 2023 11:40 IST

PM Modi LIVE: Education is the biggest force to change the fate of the country says Modi

Jul 29, 2023 11:40 IST

PM Modi LIVE: From social science to engineering, education will be now in Indian languages. It is possible because of NEP and all languages will get their due respect says Modi.

Jul 29, 2023 11:36 IST

PM Modi LIVE: Syllabus across CBSE To get uniform says Modi

Jul 29, 2023 11:35 IST

PM Modi LIVE: NCERT preparing news books for education in around 130 subjects with all 22 Indian languages says Modi

Jul 29, 2023 11:31 IST

PM Modi LIVE: Modi said "The goal of the National Education Policy is to make India a center of research and innovation.''

Jul 29, 2023 11:30 IST

PM Modi Live: Modi launches 100 books in 12 Indian Languages

Jul 29, 2023 11:29 IST

PM Modi LIVE: Modi says focus is both on modern and ancient means of education

Jul 29, 2023 11:25 IST

PM Modi LIVE: Modi Address Nation At Akhil Bhartiya Shiksha Samagam At Pragati Maidan

Jul 29, 2023 11:21 IST

PM Modi LIVE: Modi promotes vernacular languages with unveiling of regional course books

Jul 29, 2023 11:20 IST

PM Modi LIVE: Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan Appreciated NEP 2020 In His Speech

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan in his speech said that since 2014, PM Modi’s approach towards education policy in the country has been one of guidance and inspiration.

Jul 29, 2023 11:18 IST

PM Modi LIVE: What is PM Shri?

It was on Teacher’s day when PM Modi introduced PM Shri Scheme. PM Shri denotes PM Schools for Rising India. The scheme has an aim to upgrade develop and strengthen more than 14500 schools in the country.

Jul 29, 2023 11:14 IST

PM Modi LIVE: Modi Inaugurates PM SHRI Scheme

It was on Teacher’s day when PM Modi introduced PM Shri Scheme. PM Shri denotes PM Schools for Rising India. The scheme has an aim to upgrade develop and strengthen more than 14500 schools in the country.

Jul 29, 2023 11:11 IST

PM Modi LIVE: Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath Cancels Muharam Holiday For Students To Attend Akhil Bhartiya Shiksha Samagam 2023

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has cancelled Muharam holiday across the schools in the state. Hence schools in the state are open for all the classes. Late Friday night, the District Basic Education Officer notified the development. The decision so that students can attend Akhil Bhartiya Shiksha Samagam 2023

Jul 29, 2023 11:08 IST

PM Modi LIVE: Organisers have made a video highlighting the achievements of NEP 2020 in these three years

Jul 29, 2023 11:07 IST

PM Modi LIVE: Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan completes his speech as he appreciated the introduction of National Education Policy 2020

Jul 29, 2023 11:03 IST

PM Modi LIVE: Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan takes the stage

Jul 29, 2023 11:01 IST

PM Modi Live: Akhil Bhartiya Shiksha Samagam 2023 begins

Jul 29, 2023 11:00 IST

PM Modi LIVE: Modi inaugurates Akhil Bhartiya Shiksha Samagam

Jul 29, 2023 10:54 IST

PM Modi LIVE: CBSE has introduced 'One Child One Plant Campaign' to mark three years of NEP 2020!

Jul 29, 2023 10:51 IST

PM Modi LIVE: Today also marks the three years of NEP 2020

Jul 29, 2023 10:51 IST

PM Modi LIVE: This is the 2nd edition of Akhil Bhartiya Shiksha Samagam coincided with NEP 2020

Jul 29, 2023 10:50 IST

PM Modi LIVE: PM Modi interacts with students who have stalls at exhibition

Jul 29, 2023 10:49 IST

PM Modi LIVE: Modi visits at exhibition and interacts with students

