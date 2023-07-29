PM Modi LIVE: 'India's Low Cost Education Model A Hit' Claims PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has reached at Pragati Maidan to speak and interact with nation. At first, PM Modi interacted with students who placed their exhibition. The program is started with the presence of PM Modi at the function. This year the Samagan has coincided with the introduction of National Education Policy 2020. This is the second Samagan hosted by PM Modi. The Samagan is a two day event and is organised by the Ministry of Education and the Ministry of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship. The event is also graced by Union Minister for Education Shri Dharmendra Pradhan along with other dignitaries.