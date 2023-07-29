PM Modi LIVE: 'India's Low Cost Education Model A Hit' Claims PM Modi

Curated By: Sheen Kachroo
Last Updated: July 29, 2023, 11:56 IST
New Delhi, India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has reached at Pragati Maidan to speak and interact with nation. At first, PM Modi interacted with students who placed their exhibition. The program is started with the presence of PM Modi at the function. This year the Samagan has coincided with the introduction of National Education Policy 2020. This is the second Samagan hosted by PM Modi. The Samagan is a two day event and is organised by the Ministry of Education and the Ministry of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship. The event is also graced by Union Minister for Education Shri Dharmendra Pradhan along with other dignitaries.
PM Modi said, “When we announced the National Education Policy 3 years ago, we had a huge task but the commitment and dedication shown by all of you in implementing the NEP and to accept new ideas and experiments The courage shown is really overwhelming and creates new confidence."
PM Modi said, “When we announced the National Education Policy 3 years ago, we had a huge task but the commitment and dedication shown by all of you in implementing the NEP and to accept new ideas and experiments The courage shown is really overwhelming and creates new confidence."
PM Modi said, “When we announced the National Education Policy 3 years ago, we had a huge task but the commitment and dedication shown by all of you in implementing the NEP and to accept new ideas and experiments The courage shown is really overwhelming and creates new confidence."
PM Modi said, “When we announced the National Education Policy 3 years ago, we had a huge task but the commitment and dedication shown by all of you in implementing the NEP and to accept new ideas and experiments The courage shown is really overwhelming and creates new confidence."
PM Modi said, “When we announced the National Education Policy 3 years ago, we had a huge task but the commitment and dedication shown by all of you in implementing the NEP and to accept new ideas and experiments The courage shown is really overwhelming and creates new confidence."
PM Modi said, “When we announced the National Education Policy 3 years ago, we had a huge task but the commitment and dedication shown by all of you in implementing the NEP and to accept new ideas and experiments The courage shown is really overwhelming and creates new confidence."
PM Modi said, “When we announced the National Education Policy 3 years ago, we had a huge task but the commitment and dedication shown by all of you in implementing the NEP and to accept new ideas and experiments The courage shown is really overwhelming and creates new confidence."
PM Modi said, “When we announced the National Education Policy 3 years ago, we had a huge task but the commitment and dedication shown by all of you in implementing the NEP and to accept new ideas and experiments The courage shown is really overwhelming and creates new confidence."
PM Modi said, “When we announced the National Education Policy 3 years ago, we had a huge task but the commitment and dedication shown by all of you in implementing the NEP and to accept new ideas and experiments The courage shown is really overwhelming and creates new confidence."
PM Modi said, “When we announced the National Education Policy 3 years ago, we had a huge task but the commitment and dedication shown by all of you in implementing the NEP and to accept new ideas and experiments The courage shown is really overwhelming and creates new confidence."
PM Modi said, “When we announced the National Education Policy 3 years ago, we had a huge task but the commitment and dedication shown by all of you in implementing the NEP and to accept new ideas and experiments The courage shown is really overwhelming and creates new confidence."
PM Modi said, “When we announced the National Education Policy 3 years ago, we had a huge task but the commitment and dedication shown by all of you in implementing the NEP and to accept new ideas and experiments The courage shown is really overwhelming and creates new confidence."
PM Modi said, “When we announced the National Education Policy 3 years ago, we had a huge task but the commitment and dedication shown by all of you in implementing the NEP and to accept new ideas and experiments The courage shown is really overwhelming and creates new confidence."
PM Modi said, “When we announced the National Education Policy 3 years ago, we had a huge task but the commitment and dedication shown by all of you in implementing the NEP and to accept new ideas and experiments The courage shown is really overwhelming and creates new confidence."
Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan in his speech said that since 2014, PM Modi’s approach towards education policy in the country has been one of guidance and inspiration.
It was on Teacher’s day when PM Modi introduced PM Shri Scheme. PM Shri denotes PM Schools for Rising India. The scheme has an aim to upgrade develop and strengthen more than 14500 schools in the country.
It was on Teacher’s day when PM Modi introduced PM Shri Scheme. PM Shri denotes PM Schools for Rising India. The scheme has an aim to upgrade develop and strengthen more than 14500 schools in the country.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has cancelled Muharam holiday across the schools in the state. Hence schools in the state are open for all the classes. Late Friday night, the District Basic Education Officer notified the development. The decision so that students can attend Akhil Bhartiya Shiksha Samagam 2023
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has cancelled Muharam holiday across the schools in the state. Hence schools in the state are open for all the classes. Late Friday night, the District Basic Education Officer notified the development. The decision so that students can attend Akhil Bhartiya Shiksha Samagam 2023
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has cancelled Muharam holiday across the schools in the state. Hence schools in the state are open for all the classes. Late Friday night, the District Basic Education Officer notified the development. The decision so that students can attend Akhil Bhartiya Shiksha Samagam 2023
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has cancelled Muharam holiday across the schools in the state. Hence schools in the state are open for all the classes. Late Friday night, the District Basic Education Officer notified the development. The decision so that students can attend Akhil Bhartiya Shiksha Samagam 2023
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has cancelled Muharam holiday across the schools in the state. Hence schools in the state are open for all the classes. Late Friday night, the District Basic Education Officer notified the development. The decision so that students can attend Akhil Bhartiya Shiksha Samagam 2023
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has cancelled Muharam holiday across the schools in the state. Hence schools in the state are open for all the classes. Late Friday night, the District Basic Education Officer notified the development. The decision so that students can attend Akhil Bhartiya Shiksha Samagam 2023
The event will be marked from July 29 till August 28, 2023
The event will be marked from July 29 till August 28, 2023
The event will be marked from July 29 till August 28, 2023
The event will be marked from July 29 till August 28, 2023
The event will be marked from July 29 till August 28, 2023