Akhila BS, The IITian Who Lost Her Right Arm At The Age Of 5, Gets 760 Rank In UPSC

Since the announcement of the UPSC results, we have been reading many success stories. And today, we are going to read about Akhila BS who secured an All India 760 rank in the UPSC 2022 exam and did not let her disability overpower her dreams. She lost her right arm at the age of 5, in a bus accident, yet she managed to crack one of India’s toughest exams.

Akhila is a resident of Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala, and her father K Burari is the former principal of the Cotton Hill Government Girls High School. Akhila became a victim of an unfortunate accident on September 11, 2000, and she lost her right arm. Even a team of doctors from Germany could not help fix her hand, as per reports.

But the accident did not break her courage and Akhila started doing her daily tasks with her left hand. She also started practising writing with the other hand. She passed the board exams with a good score and enrolled herself at IIT Madras for an integrated Master’s degree.

During this time, one of her teachers introduced her to the UPSC civil services exam. Getting all the information and researching it herself, she started preparing for the UPSC. In an interview, she shared that she started her preparation in 2019 and attempted the UPSC in 2020, 2021 and 2022. She managed to clear the prelims in all three attempts but was not successful in the Mains. Finally, she managed to add that feather to her cap in 2023.

She further shared in the interview that the challenge is that it requires a lot of hard work. Also, she found it very difficult to sit for studies for a very long time. “It had become a herculean task to sit continuously for three to four hours during the examination," she said. She added that using her left hand and sitting continuously with back pain was a challenge during the preparation.

Akhila BS also said, “The problem for me was to write for three-four hours. I used to get tired and my body started to ache. For the fourth main exam, I had to write for three consecutive days. It was a challenge for me." She shared that her ultimate aim is to be an IAS officer, thus she will again prepare for the UPSC and keep trying until she succeeds to get her dream job.