AKTU Makes Robot That Works on Finger Gestures

Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU) has made a robot that can be instructed using the fingers of both hands by using machine learning technology.

The robots will not only move on finger gestures but will also perform all work assigned as programmed.

Differently abled people, especially visually impaired, deaf and mute, and senior citizens can use the robot for performing various tasks.

The technology has been developed by the associate dean innovation and incubation centre, AKTU Anuj Sharma and his student team.

Sharma said: “At present, there are technologies/robots that work on verbal instruction given by humans, popularly devices used for playing music, internet search and others. We have developed a robot using machine learning that can be instructed with the fingers of both hands."

He said that this technique has been prepared with the help of computer vision and artificial intelligence.

In this, if there is more than one robot with the fingers of the right hand, then they will be selected.

For example, the robot whose information is recorded on the thumb will be turned on. Similarly, robots will work on other fingers as well.

He said that robots can be operated with the help of a computer and desktop. The right-hand finger for the selection of the robot while the left hand will be used for instructions like asking the robot to switch on the fan using a thumb and others.

