Allahabad University Students Scuffle with Teachers, Vandalise Offices Over Student's Death

Students of Allahabad University on Wednesday scuffled with teachers and vandalised some offices on the campus over the death of a student under “suspicious circumstances", the varsity said. Some miscreants from outside led by student leader Ajay Yadav Samrat vandalised the university campus and indulged in indecent behaviour and scuffled with women in which some women teachers were injured, a university spokesperson claimed. According to the statement, the miscreants vandalised the Hindi and Sanskrit departments besides damaging some documents at the proctor’s office. Ashutosh Kumar Dubey (22), a student in the fifth semester of Media Studies at the university, was found unconscious in front of the students’ union building on Tuesday. He was taken by other students to SRN Hospital where doctors declared him brought dead, Additional Commissioner of Police (Shivkuti) Rajesh Kumar Yadav said.

The university administration, in its statement, said that the death of the student on the campus was unfortunate and claimed that it has nothing to do with the varsity. It was an accident that happened on campus, it said. The spokesperson claimed Dubey was under a lot of stress due to his family circumstances and this also affected his diet. “The assault on women in the university and vandalism on the campus on the pretext of death is highly condemnable. Unscrupulous elements are using this tragic incident for hooliganism and cheap popularity, she said. ACP Yadav said Dubey’s post-mortem report has not yet come due to which the cause of death could not be ascertained. The students tried to stage a ‘chakka jam’ (traffic jam), but the police persuaded them to clear the way. The students allege that the university administration did not provide an ambulance on time, due to which the student died.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

