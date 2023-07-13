Allahabad University UG Admission 2023 Begins via CUET UG Scores, How to Apply

The University of Allahabad has already commenced the registration process for Undergraduate (UG) admission for the academic year 2023-24 from July 12. Candidates who appeared for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET UG) conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) can now register themselves for the registration through the official website of the university at aucuetug2023.cbtexam.in. The last date to apply for the Allahabad University UG registration is July 28.

The university stated that it is important for the candidates to check the eligibility requirements carefully before starting the registration process. Additionally, candidates should ensure that their basic details such as name, father’s name, mother’s name, date of birth etc, should match the class 10 mark sheet or certificate.

Basic details like category and date of birth should match with the data filled in during the CUET UG admission. The University of Allahabad will not entertain any data change during or after the registration process. The mismatch of the data will result in the cancellation of the registration. The university also stated that candidates should also generate an Academic Bank of Credits (ABC) ID as it is mandated by the UGC.

Allahabad University UG Admission 2023: Documents Needed

Candidates should keep their NTA CUET application number and CUET UG roll number handy before filing the Allahabad University application form. Along with that, the documents required for the registration process include

— a passport-size photograph,

— signature of the candidate,

— class 10 and 12 mark sheets,

— caste certificate,

— income certificate, and

— transfer or migration certificate in jpg or pdf format.

Allahabad University UG Admission 2023: How to register

Step 1: Visit the official website of the University of Allahabad,aucuetug2023.cbtexam.in.

Step 2: Click on the ‘Register’ option that is available on the homepage.

Step 3: By adding all the required details, fill in the registration form.

Step 4: Upload the documents like your passport-size photo, signature etc.

Step 5: Check all the details carefully and make the payment through net banking, debit, or credit card.

Step 6: Save and take a printout of the confirmation page.