From Allu Arjun to Pankaj Tripathi, 5 National Film Awardees and Their Educational Qualifications

The winners of the 69th National Film Awards were announced at the National Media Center in New Delhi, earlier this month. The awardees will be honoured by President Draupadi Murmu later. The jury of the National Awards announced that the Best Actor award goes to Allu Arjun for Pushpa: The Rise, whereas the Best Actress Award is shared by Alia Bhatt for Gangubai Kathiawadi and Kriti Sanon for Mimi. The Best Feature Film has been given to Rocketry: The Nambi Effect which also marks the directorial debut of R Madhavan. While the actors and filmmakers are achieving milestones, let us take a look at their educational qualifications.

Allu Arjun

Advertisement

Allu Arjun did his schooling at St Patrick’s School in Chennai. He then went to MSR College in Hyderabad where he completed his Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration (BBA). The actor is currently busy shooting the second instalment of the Pushpa franchise, Pushpa: The Rule.

Alia Bhatt

Being from a family with roots in the entertainment industry, Alia was more inclined towards acting from a young age. She dropped out of Class 12 and made her debut with Karan Johar’s film Student Of The Year at the age of 17. She received her primary education from Jamnabai Narsee School.

Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon, who has often proven her acting mettle in many films, was among the toppers in academics. She did her schooling from Delhi Public School and secured 90 per cent in Class 12. The actress holds a degree in Electronics and Communication Engineering from Jaypee Institute of Information Technology, Noida.

R Madhavan

R Madhavan’s directorial debut Rocketry: The Nambi Effect won the Best Feature Film award. He completed his schooling at DBMS English School, Jamshedpur and spent a year in Canada as an exchange student. He has done a B.Sc. in Electronics and also received training in NCC. He has a post-graduation degree in Public Speaking. He was awarded a Doctorate Degree by DY Patil Education Society in 2021.