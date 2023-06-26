Trends :AP SSC SupplementaryIndia Result 2023Tripura Board ResultNEET UG Answer KeyAssam 12th Result
Amazon To Create 20 Lakh Jobs In India, Says CEO Andy Jassy After PM Modi Visit

During their discussion, PM Modi and Amazon CEO talked on how to help Indian startups, generate employment opportunities, promote export, digitalization and empowering Indian masses and their small business to reach global scale

Curated By: Sheen Kachroo

News18.com

Last Updated: June 26, 2023, 18:24 IST

New Delhi, India

Andy Jassy informed that he has committed $26 Billion investment in the country by 2023 and to also digitize 10 million small businesses
Andy Jassy informed that he has committed $26 Billion investment in the country by 2023 and to also digitize 10 million small businesses

The Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to United States and Egypt are now bearing fruits as Amazon is set to create 20 lakh jobs in India. Union Minister of State, Rajeev Chandrasekhar tweeted and informed the masses that Amazon CEO Andy Jassy will create 20 lakh jobs in India and invest $26 Billion by 2030 in the country. The announcement soon after Andy Jassy and Narendra Modi concluded there meeting in the US.

During their discussion, PM Modi and Amazon CEO talked on how to help Indian startups, generate employment opportunities, promote export, digitalization and empowering Indian masses and their small business to reach global scale. Sharing the minutes of the meeting, Andy Jassy informed that he has committed $26 Billion investment in the country by 2023 and to also digitize 10 million small businesses and facilitate $20 Billion exports. Andy Jassy also shared the key points of the meeting on the microblogging site.

    • Having previously digitised over 6.2 million small companies, enabled over $7 billion in exports, and produced over 1.3 million direct and indirect jobs, Amazon India is currently on course to deliver on them. Amazon recently celebrated ten years in India, enabling more than 12 lakh Indian enterprises to sell billions of dollars’ worth of goods online and ship their goods to clients in every functional pin code in the nation.

    first published: June 26, 2023, 18:24 IST
    last updated: June 26, 2023, 18:24 IST
