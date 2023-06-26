Amazon To Create 20 Lakh Jobs In India, Says CEO Andy Jassy After PM Modi Visit

The Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to United States and Egypt are now bearing fruits as Amazon is set to create 20 lakh jobs in India. Union Minister of State, Rajeev Chandrasekhar tweeted and informed the masses that Amazon CEO Andy Jassy will create 20 lakh jobs in India and invest $26 Billion by 2030 in the country. The announcement soon after Andy Jassy and Narendra Modi concluded there meeting in the US.

During their discussion, PM Modi and Amazon CEO talked on how to help Indian startups, generate employment opportunities, promote export, digitalization and empowering Indian masses and their small business to reach global scale. Sharing the minutes of the meeting, Andy Jassy informed that he has committed $26 Billion investment in the country by 2023 and to also digitize 10 million small businesses and facilitate $20 Billion exports. Andy Jassy also shared the key points of the meeting on the microblogging site.