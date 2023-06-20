Trends :NIRF Ranking 2023Tripura Board ResultNEET UG Answer KeyAssam 12th ResultJAC Class 8th Result
Home » education-career » Ambedkar University Invites Applications For UG, PG, And PhD Programmes As Admissions Open

Ambedkar University Invites Applications For UG, PG, And PhD Programmes As Admissions Open

This year, 125 PhD programmes, 18 undergraduate and 27 graduate programmes, are being offered.

Advertisement

Curated By: Education and Careers Desk

Local News Desk

Last Updated: June 20, 2023, 16:32 IST

Delhi, India

The new academic year at AUD will likely start on August 1, 2023.
The new academic year at AUD will likely start on August 1, 2023.

Dr BR Ambedkar University Delhi (AUD) has started the admission process for the academic year 2023-24. Admissions to the undergraduate program in AUD will be based on the Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET UG).

The new academic year at AUD will likely start on August 1, 2023. As per the data shared by the university, 4,72,357 applicants have opted for UG programs, while 1,92,750 applicants have opted for PG. AUD has also been placed at the fourth position among the top 10 universities in applications on NTA.

This year, 125 PhD programs, comprising 18 undergraduate and 27 graduate programs, are being offered. Admission is set for 1,123 UG seats and 1,399 PG seats. A new Merit Research Fellowship program of AUD has been established in PhD programs to support the research culture at the university. Under this, provisions have been made to provide merit holders with a monthly allowance equal to UGC JRF. Aside from JRF in AUD, researchers without a NET or JRF would be paid INR 16,000 per month.

Advertisement

As per Vice-Chancellor Professor Anu Singh Lather, 85% of Ambedkar University seats are allocated for Delhi Class 12 students. Between June 16 and July 16, students can apply online for undergraduate studies using their CUET number and date of birth between June 16 and July 16.

In a statement, the university said, “The new competence enhancement scheme has been implemented under the National Education Policy 2020. The main aim is to allow professionals, members of society, and other citizens to rejoin higher education and re-skill themselves in their fields of interest. People of all ages and professions can apply. Around 143 courses are being given from 14 different schools from the university for CES."

As per the Vice-Chancellor, students whose household income is less than INR 3 lakh will have their whole fees waived. Additionally, fees are waived for students with a monthly income of INR 3 to 4 lakhs, 50% for those with a monthly income of INR 4 to 5 lakhs, and 25% for those with a monthly income of INR 5 to 6 lakh. He stated that the student support system consumes 39% of the AUD budget.

Advertisement
top videos
  • Tamannaah Bhatia & Vijay Varma On Love And Their Film 'Lust Stories 2' | Sujoy Ghosh | EXCLUSIVE
  • Virat Kohli's Fitness Secret Revealed: Here's Why You Should Add Strength Training To Your Workout
  • Alia Bhatt Gives New Life To The Chiffon Saree Era Of Bollywood With Her RARKPK Style | Trend Alert
  • Kiara, Kartik Resume SatyaPrem Ki Katha Promotions Post Wedding Pic Hiccup; YAY For Good Marketing?
  • Prabhas Staring At Consecutive Flops Amid 'Adipurush' Backlash | Can The Film Survive The Storm?

    • The Vice-Chancellor stated that no fee will be levied to all Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe students at Ambedkar University and that no restriction on creamy layer has been applied. The 10% provision for EWS is mandated by the government.

    Under sports, one seat has been reserved for each program, and a CCA quota has been set aside. Aside from this, additional quotas have been set aside for the Defence, Kashmiri displaced, PWD, and unmarried girls.

    Follow us on

    About the Author

    Education and Careers DeskA team of reporters, writers and editors brings you news, analyses and informati...Read More

    first published: June 20, 2023, 16:32 IST
    last updated: June 20, 2023, 16:32 IST
    Read More