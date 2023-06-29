Trends :AP SSC SupplementaryIndia Result 2023Tripura Board ResultNEET UG Answer KeyAssam 12th Result
Home » education-career » Amid Poor Performance in Civil Services, Assam Education Minister Urges HEIs to Prepare Aspirants for Exam

Amid Poor Performance in Civil Services, Assam Education Minister Urges HEIs to Prepare Aspirants for Exam

According to the current representation of the Northeast in Indian Civil Services, the selection in UPSC Civil Services Exam (CSE) is 1.62 per cent, while in the 2011 (population) census, the percentage was 3.78 per cent

Advertisement

Published By: Damini Solanki

Trending Desk

Last Updated: June 29, 2023, 10:13 IST

Assam, India

Ranoj Pegu urged the Higher Educational Institutions (HEIs) in the region to take necessary measures to better prepare young aspirants for Civil Services (Image source: Twitter)
Ranoj Pegu urged the Higher Educational Institutions (HEIs) in the region to take necessary measures to better prepare young aspirants for Civil Services (Image source: Twitter)

Assam’s Education Minister Ranoj Pegu has voiced his concern over the low performance of candidates from the Northeast in the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) exams. Recognising the urgency of the situation, he urged the Higher Educational Institutions (HEIs) in the region to take necessary measures to better prepare young aspirants for Civil Services. The minister on June 28 attended a seminar organised by the Takshashila School of Civil Services, where these issues were discussed in depth.

“Attended a seminar organised by @takshashilascs on NE’s performance in #UPSC. We are seriously lagging behind. It’s a matter of serious concern. HEIs of NE must prepare young aspirants for Civil Services and may collaborate with Private Institutions. Sharing a few important slides," Ranoj Pegu tweeted.

Advertisement

According to the current representation of the Northeast in Indian Civil Services, the selection in UPSC Civil Services Exam (CSE) is 1.62 per cent, while in the 2011 (population) census, the percentage was 3.78 per cent.

Northeast’s Performance in the Last Few Years

2022- Total number of vacancies were 1,011 and only 20 were selected.

2021- There were about 861 seats, and only nine were selected from the northeast.

2020- A total of 796 vacancies were available and nine eligible candidates were selected.

2019- About 896 openings were available and only 11 were selected.

2018- The total number of vacancies were 782 and 13 from Assam were selected.

Advertisement

2017- Around 980 seats were available and only 18 were selected from the northeast.

2016- There were around 1,076 vacancies and a total of 24 were selected from across the region.

Among the Northeast states, Assam also gave the least number of IAS officers, as per 2015 census.

- Mizoram: 23.64 per cent.

- Arunachal Pradesh: 18.57 per cent.

- Manipur: 14.83 per cent.

- Nagaland: 11.5 per cent.

- Meghalaya: 9 per cent.

- Tripura: 5.14 per cent.

Advertisement
top videos
  • Kiara Advani & Sidharth Malhotra Steal The Thunder At SatyaPrem Ki Katha Screening | Kartik Aaryan
  • Dharmendra Publically Apologises To Hema Malini, Esha & Ahana After Karan Deol's Wedding; But Why?
  • Bhumi Pednekar Spotted With Rumoured Beau | Adipurush Actor Defends Film | Madonna's Health Critical
  • Ileana D’Cruz Is Experiencing Pregnancy fatigue During Third Trimester | Know How To Cope With It
  • Kiara Advani's Electrifying Red Bodycon Dress Stuns Husband Sidharth Malhotra & The Internet Alike

    • - Assam: 1.39 per cent.

    Follow us on

    About the Author

    Damini SolankiDamini Solanki, a News Trainee with News18.com, is always looking for stories. R...Read More

    first published: June 29, 2023, 10:13 IST
    last updated: June 29, 2023, 10:13 IST
    Read More
    Install
    App