Amity University Launches India’s First Artificial Intelligence Professor

Amity University Online has announced the launch of Professor AMI. As per the University, it is India’s first Artificial Intelligence Professor in online higher education. Powered by Chat-GPT4 and Open AI-driven technology, Professor AMI is designed to enable a new-age personalized learning experience to every student of Amity Online based on their strengths, areas of improvement, and learning styles.

The virtual Professor offers a gamut of use cases. It can deliver recorded video lectures and is programmed to respond to most Academic and Learning Management System related queries. It also offers 24/7 chat assistance to students.

Professor AMI benefits all stakeholders from university to learner by improving student satisfaction, better learning outcomes, increased completion rates, and improving efficiencies. This launch is a step by Amity to solve the accessibility, flexibility, and cost-effectiveness concerns of higher education through online degree programs.

Amity Online has been spearheading innovation by leveraging technology in the online higher education space. The recent launch of Audiobooks to enable learning on the go was yet another pivotal step to solve for flexibility in the learning schedule & now the introduction of Prof. AMI will further support students in their online learning journey.

In the fast-paced world of tech innovations like Chat GPT4, Amity Online is leveraging artificial intelligence, NLP, and machine learning algorithms to answer student queries and provide personalized guidance.

Ajit Chauhan, Chairman, Amity University Online, said, “We are excited to roll out the first-ever virtual AI professor in the online higher education space. Prof. Ami will facilitate a focused, on-demand, and real-time learning experience. When it comes to online learning, personalization is the key. We believe that each learner is unique and has different learning needs, and Prof. Ami will be attuned to these diverse requirements. We look forward to transforming online higher education with this innovation and novel teaching methods it will inspire in the future."

