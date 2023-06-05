Among World's 10 Toughest Exams, Three Held In India

Exams are challenging and stressful. People spend a lot of time preparing for these exams, and they may put in years of effort to crack them. This exam includes a lengthy syllabus, huge competition, and very low pass percentages, which makes it the toughest of all. However, recently, the online platform Erudera released a list of the toughest exams in the world, out of which it appears that three of India’s most sought-after competitive exams are on this list.

When it comes to the toughest exams in the world, the first name on this list is the Gaokao Exam in China. We all know that most of the exams are held for three to four hours, but did you know the Gaokao Exam is conducted over nine hours? The Gaokao exam in China is a college entrance exam. It is conducted for admission to graduation courses. This exam is held for nine hours, over two to three days.

Students who are willing to appear for this have to pass the examination in Chinese language and mathematics. In the foreign language part, one has to choose one of the following: English, French, Japanese, Russian, German, or Spanish. Students applying for the Gaokao exam have to select one stream from Liberal Arts or Natural Science. This exam helps aspirants get admission to China’s most prestigious institutions.

Let us look at the list:

10 toughest exams in the world-

1. Gaokao Exam, China

2. IIT JEE Exam, India

3. UPSC Exam, India

4. Mensa Exam UK

5. GRE (Graduate Record Examination) America

6. CFA (Chartered Financial Analyst) USA

7. CCIE (Cisco Certified Internetwork Expert)

8. GATE Exam, India

9. USMLE Exam, America