Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham Introduces 3 New Entrance Exams for UG, PG Courses

The Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham (AVV) has introduced three new entrance exams for undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) courses. The three new entrance exams are – Amrita Entrance Examination – Physical Sciences (AEEP), Amrita Entrance Examination – Life Sciences, Agriculture & Medical Sciences (AEEL), and Amrita Entrance Examination – Behavioural Sciences (Arts, Humanities & Commerce) (AEEB). The private deemed university based in Coimbatore will conduct these three different entrance exams as part of the selection process.

The registration dates for the entrance test will be declared on the university’s official website following which candidates can apply. The exams will be held in several cities across the country.

Details on Amrita Entrance Examination

AEEP: The Amrita Entrance Examination – Physical Sciences is for candidates who have graduated after Class 12 with Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics as the main subjects. Students who are interested to join courses offered in Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics, BCA, and others will have to appear for AEEP exam. The test will be for 2 hours duration and will comprise 80 questions.

AEEL: The Amrita Entrance Examination – Life Sciences, Agriculture & Medical Sciences is for candidates who have graduated after their plus 2 with Physics, Chemistry, and Biology as their core subject. This entrance exam too is for a duration of two hours and will be for a total of 80 questions. Students with Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics in their +2 or its equivalent are also eligible to apply for the BPharm or Pharm D courses without attending the entrance exam.

AEEB: The Amrita Entrance Examination – Behavioural Sciences (Arts, Humanities & Commerce) is for those who have graduated after Class 12 with humanities or commerce as their prime subject. Students seeking to join any course with Arts, Humanities, or Commerce are advised to appear for AEEB exam.

“We are excited to announce the entrance exams for our undergraduate and integrated programmes. Our university has always been at the forefront of providing quality education to students across various disciplines," said Maheshwara Chaitanya, director of admissions and academic outreach as per a Career360 report. The entrance exams will give students the opportunity to assess their aspiration areas better and build their careers too, Chaitanya added.

